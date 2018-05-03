Sheet Metal Fabrication Equipment Procurement Report – Insights for Procurement Market Intelligence by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ . ’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of sheet metal fabrication equipment and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The growth of end-user industries such as construction, heavy equipment, and energy will contribute to the growth of the sheet metal fabrication equipment market,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market for sheet metal fabrication equipment, due to the rise in production facilities and expansion of manufacturing plants,” added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Equipment Market:

Adoption of cloud-based platform to provide information about machining tools Use of nearshoring to reduce cost Increasing usage of automation across different sheet metal fabrication equipment

Adoption of cloud-based platform to provide information about machining tools

Globally, the buyers across industries are engaging with service providers who can provide data about the functionality of various machining tools. This will help the buyers retrieve data about the specific machining tool.

Use of nearshoring to reduce cost

In the sheet metals fabrication equipment market, the suppliers are investing in low-cost manufacturing locations such as China and India to optimize the manufacturing costs. This will help the suppliers minimize the logistics costs.

Increasing usage of automation across different sheet metal fabrication equipment

In recent years, the sheet metal fabrication market is shifting toward automation to improve the service quality of the equipment and reduce lead time. This helps the buyers minimize their labor cost and increase operational efficiency.

