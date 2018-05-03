First lady's parents appear with immigration attorney in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — First lady Melania Trump's parents have visited a federal building in New York City with their immigration attorney.

The Slovenian couple had no comment Wednesday afternoon after about an hour-long meeting in the building which houses offices for federal immigration officials who help process citizenship applications.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs are lawful permanent residents of the U.S., according to their lawyer Michael Wildes.

The attorney and the White House have declined to comment on whether the first lady's parents are seeking to become U.S. citizens.

Republican President Donald Trump has pushed to restrict immigration.