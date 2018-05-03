Chicken of the Sea Forms Multifaceted Educational Alliance with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Chicken of the Sea International has finalized a multifaceted alliance with the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium (CMA) in San Pedro that includes sponsorship of a year-long series of lectures, workshops, events and activities designed to educate South Bay teachers, students and the public about the importance of marine stewardship and ocean-based sustainability.

The announcement was made today by Roxanne Nanninga, North America Sustainability Director for Chicken of the Sea, in conjunction with the May 2 observance of World Tuna Day, established by the United Nations to raise awareness of the global importance of tuna and promote responsible fishing practices.

Chicken of the Sea will become a Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Corporate Circle Bronze partner and sponsor both existing and new CMA programs under the umbrella of Sea Change, a comprehensive sustainability strategy by Chicken of the Sea parent company Thai Union Group to drive meaningful improvements across the entire global seafood industry.

“The Chicken of the Sea’s North American headquarters is new to South Bay, but we’ve been engaged in the fight for ocean-based sustainability for many years,” said Nanninga. “Since the best results happen when educators, students and the public can engage at the community level, we knew we wanted to join forces with a partner that is already involved locally.”

“As the South Bay leader in marine science education, aquaculture research and community recreation since 1935, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is the perfect fit with Chicken of the Sea’s long-term sustainability mission and programs,” she added. “We’re excited to work with Cabrillo toward a common goal based on a mutual appreciation for the ocean.”

Earlier this month, Chicken of the Sea relocated its corporate headquarters and staff of 150 from San Diego to El Segundo, Calif. The move established a North American headquarters for Thai Union Group, the world’s largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding $3.7 billion.

Under terms of the agreement, Chicken of the Sea becomes the presenting sponsor of the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Lecture Series, a schedule of six annual lectures covering topics in marine biology and ocean sustainability. The series kicks off Aug. 3, 2018, with Ted Cranford, adjunct professor of research at San Diego State University, presenting “That’s Impossible!” Cetacean Heads are Vibroacoustic Antennas.”

Chicken of the Sea will also work with the CMA to create sustainability-focused lesson plans prior to co-hosting a teachers’ workshop at the Aquarium in Fall 2019. To provide tangible examples of sustainability and traceability, the brand will include Chicken of the Sea products certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the industry’s most exclusive designation for fisheries stewardship, in the Ocean Discovery Kits given to participating educators from the El Segundo, Los Angeles and other school districts.

Other elements of the partnership include Chicken of the Sea sustainable seafood recipe tastings and presentations at Friends of the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Grand Grunion Gala on May 5 and Sustainable Seafood Expo on Oct. 6-7. Chicken of the Sea will also use the alliance with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium to launch future participatory partnerships with local schools, which will be announced at a future date.

About Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

With its spectacular natural setting adjacent to Cabrillo Beach Coastal Park and the Port of Los Angeles, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is uniquely suited to its leadership role in marine science education, aquaculture research and community recreation. The historic Frank Gehry-designed aquarium displays the largest collection of Southern California marine life in the world. Since 1935, CMA has provided visitors with both a natural and interactive approach to learning about the marine environment of Southern California.

Friends of Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is a nonprofit organization that exists solely to support the Aquarium, through grants, an active membership program and corporate sponsorships.

For information about Cabrillo Marine Aquarium events, exhibits, conservation and educational programs, admission prices and operating hours, go to http://www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org/.

About Chicken of the Sea

Founded in 1914, Chicken of the Sea (COS) is a leading provider of healthy, delicious and responsibly sourced seafood, offering not only a robust product line but the recipes and meal-planning insights needed to inspire seafood lovers to greater culinary creativity. The company provides tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, shrimp, mackerel, kipper snacks and sardines in cans, cups and pouches as well as innovative new products consistent with seafood’s growing status as a healthy “new” protein choice in America.

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., COS uses responsible fishing practices to source its seafood products from around the world, and packages them at a state-of-the-art processing facility in Lyons, Georgia, as well as at third-party facilities. The company is led by a team of industry veterans with more than 300 years of collective experience in the packaged seafood industry.

For information on Chicken of the Sea, including recipes, serving suggestions and nutritional and meal-planning insights as well as information on the latest new Chicken of the Sea products, go to www.chickenofthesea.com.

Follow the Mermaid on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChickenoftheSea, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/COSMermaid and on Instagram at http://instagram.com/ChickenOfTheSeaOfficial.

