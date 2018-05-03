Alegeus and iTEDIUM Partner to Deliver Comprehensive COBRA Administration and Compliance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Alegeus, the market leader in consumer directed healthcare (CDH) solutions, and iTEDIUM, COBRA provider since 2001, today announced a partnership to deliver comprehensive COBRA administration and services to more than 225,000 employers. This partnership delivers enhanced value to the Alegeus client base of health plans and third-party administrators, enabling them to deliver a robust COBRA solution in their brand and under their existing Alegeus relationship.

Alegeus clients now have access to the iTEDIUM ESSe™ administrative and reporting platform and their end-to-end suite of services that include collection, remittance, communications and support. COBRA participants access their plan information and pay for their coverage online while Alegeus clients remain COBRA compliant with full support for Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting.

“Adding COBRA to the Alegeus offering was driven by our clients and their need for a single provider across all of their benefit account offerings,” said Steven Auerbach, Alegeus CEO. “Because COBRA administration is notoriously complex with recognized market challenges, we wanted a partner that could deliver a solution with best-in-class capabilities.”

“Unlike any other market solution, leveraging the ESSe platform, Alegeus clients can strategically deliver market-leading technology under their brand – all while increasing efficiency and lowering costs,” said Robert Meyers, iTEDIUM CEO. “We are excited to work with Alegeus and feel this partnership represents a great opportunity to help health plans and third-party administrators control COBRA risks and liabilities through automated, outsourced administration.”

The Alegeus and iTEDIUM partnership brings a number of market-leading capabilities to health plans and TPAs, including end-to-end client branding, online enrollment and initial payments, and robust reporting with electronic delivery.

The Alegeus COBRA solution is available to clients today. Join Alegeus and iTEDIUM at the 2018 Alegeus Client Conference May 15-17 in Orlando at the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World. To learn more, visit www.alegeus.com/CC18.

About iTEDIUM ® iTEDIUM is a software-as-a-solution company that integrates technology-driven processes into the benefits administration work streams of organizations of all sizes, from small employers to large public entities and third-party administrators. iTEDIUM’s corporate headquarters is based in Overland Park, KS with a sales and marketing center in Tampa, FL. For more information, visit www.iTEDIUM.com.

About Alegeus Alegeus is the market leader in consumer directed healthcare (CDH) solutions, offering the industry’s most comprehensive platform for the administration of healthcare benefit accounts (including FSAs, HSAs, HRAs, wellness incentive, dependent care, and commuter accounts), the industry’s most widely-used benefit debit card, and powerful engagement solutions to help consumers maximize savings and optimize spending for their healthcare. Over 300 clients – including health insurance plans and third party administrators – leverage Alegeus’ deep expertise and proven technology to administer benefit accounts for more than 30 million members and process more than $9.1 billion in consumer healthcare payments annually. As the healthcare and benefit markets continue to evolve, Alegeus delivers solutions that enable clients to evolve their service offerings, operate their businesses more efficiently, and focus on their customers. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA with operations in Orlando, FL and Milwaukee, WI.

