  1. Home
  2. World

Facebook taps advisers for audits on bias and civil rights

By MAE ANDERSON , AP Technology Writer,Associated Press
2018/05/03 00:43

FILE- In this Jan. 13, 2015, file photo, Laura Murphy, director, ACLU Legislative Office, speaks at the President's Task Force on 21 Century Policing

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2012, file photo, Senate Minority Whip Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., walks between the Senate chamber and the office of Senate Minority Le

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has enlisted two outside advisers to examine how it treats underrepresented communities and whether it has a liberal bias.

Civil rights leader Laura Murphy will examine civil rights issues, along with law firm Relman, Dane & Colfax. Former Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, will examine concerns about a liberal bias on Facebook.

The moves come as Facebook deals with a privacy scandal related to access of tens of millions of users' data by a consulting firm affiliated with President Donald Trump. CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress on the issue last month. Facebook also has faced criticisms over a deluge of fake news and Russian election interference.

The audits were reported earlier by Axios. Facebook says the feedback will help Facebook improve and serve users more effectively.