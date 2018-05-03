Isocyanates Procurement Report– Price Optimization and Sourcing Opportunities by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their ‘ .’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of isocyanates and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The global isocyanates market is expected to experience a promising growth due to the rise in demand for polyurethane,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “APAC is the largest market for isocyanates, owing to the rising demand from end-user industries such as construction, textile, and automobile,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Isocyanates Market:

Improvement in supply of isocyanates Increase in non-phosgene synthesis of isocyanates Rise in production of bio-based isocyanates

Improvement in supply of isocyanates

In recent years, the global isocyanates market is witnessing a decrease in the production of isocyanates, owing to the factors such as failure of reactors and natural disasters. This will lead to an increase in the improvement of supply during the forecast period.

Increase in non-phosgene synthesis of isocyanates

In the isocyanates market, the suppliers are implementing techniques such as non-phosgene synthesis to attain numerous benefits. It helps the buyers to procure isocyanates with low-toxicity and reduce the overall procurement costs.

Rise in production of bio-based isocyanates

In the last few years, the suppliers have increased their focus on the production of bio-based isocyanates. This can help the buyers attain sustainability in their supply chain process, as these isocyanates have negligible VOC emissions.

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries.

