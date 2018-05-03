Greek authorities hold Turkish driver over border crossing

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have detained a Turkish civilian at the country's border with Turkey for allegedly entering Greece illegally in an excavator.

Police said Greek soldiers detained the man on an unfenced stretch of the border in northeastern Greece's Kastanies district.

Turkish authorities arrested two Greek soldiers in the same area two months ago, alleging they crossed into Turkey illegally. Greek officials said they strayed accidentally while on border patrol.

The soldiers have been in a Turkish prison without charges ever since, straining relations between the two NATO allies. Turkish officials have linked their fates with eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in 2016 after a failed military coup.

Greek courts have refused to extradite the eight, saying they would not get a fair trial in Turkey.