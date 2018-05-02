Jose Cuervo Launches “Cinco-Cise” Digital Campaign Rallying Consumers to Get Pumped up for Tequila’s Biggest Holiday

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Ahead of Cinco de Mayo, Jose Cuervo®, the world’s leading tequila brand, is pumping up consumers with the launch of “Cinco-Cise” – an intense workout video series featuring famed coach James Van Der Beek. The release of the digital campaign supports Jose Cuervo’s brand ethos, “Tomorrow is Overrated,” by motivating consumers to celebrate Cinco de Mayo to its fullest.

This year, Cinco de Mayo falls on a Saturday – an opportunity that won’t come back around again until 2029. In anticipation of the full 24-hour celebration, “Cinco-Cise” will feature a series of humorous and satirical videos and images with James Van Der Beek demonstrating an “intense” circuit training program. “Cinco-Cise” focuses on three target areas to guarantee a successful Cinco de Mayo: nourishment, hydration and endurance. Custom cocktails, inspired by popular fitness trends, have also been developed to help with “Cinco-Cise” training.

“Jose Cuervo has a reputation for being the most intense brand in tequila and living completely in the moment,” said Jesse Resnick, Co-Founder and CEO at Experience-Interaction. “With our fearless coach, James Van Der Beek, at the helm, we created Cinco-Cise: a video series packed with the same fun, energetic and exciting personality that Cuervo is known for so consumers can prepare to celebrate Cinco all day and night.”

Beyond the satirical video series, the program will be supported with a microsite http://cuervo.com/cincocise/, custom cocktails, social content and a culminating finish line event to celebrate a season of training well done.

“Jose Cuervo Presents: Cinco-Cise” Details:

Video series created by Experience-Interaction, a full-service agency in Brooklyn, NY. Filmed in New York, NY with feature talent: Actor, James Van Der Beek Video and campaign images can be found on Jose Cuervo social channels: Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

For more information visit http://cuervo.com/cincocise/

About Jose Cuervo® Tequila:

Jose Cuervo ® is the largest and most widely distributed tequila brand in the U.S. and the world. The Jose Cuervo ® portfolio of tequilas includes Jose Cuervo Especial ®, the world’s best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo Tradicional ®, Jose Cuervo ® Reserva de la Familia®, Jose Cuervo Golden Margarita ®, Authentic Jose Cuervo Margaritas ® and Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix ®. Jose Cuervo ® is distributed in the U.S. by PROXIMO, a premium spirits importer founded in 2007 and based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

