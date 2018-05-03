JetBlue Brings Humanity Back to Air Travel All Over Again With Highly Anticipated A320 Interior Cabin Restyling

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today formally unveiled its first Airbus A320 to undergo the airline’s fleet restyling, which is bringing an all-new interior to its A320 aircraft. The aircraft – tail N646JB named “Bravo Lima Uniform Echo” – operated its first scheduled flight today between Boston Logan international Airport (BOS) and Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA). True to its founding mission to bring humanity back to air travel, JetBlue’s restyled interiors boast the very best in customer comfort, connectivity and entertainment – creating an environment that feels more like lounging in your living room than flying at 35,000-feet.

“JetBlue’s A320 restyling is about making the best even better,” said Marty St. George, executive vice president commercial and planning, JetBlue. “JetBlue has built its innovative reputation on offering our customers the very best products and a level of service they won’t find on another U.S. airline and this update ensures we remain the go-to choice for flyers who expect nothing but the best.”

JetBlue’s A320 cabin restyling marks the first major overhaul the customer-friendly airline’s original fleet since launching in 2000. The industry-disrupting airline that first revolutionized flying with a refreshing reputation for its customer-focused approach, free snacks and signature live TV at every seat is creating a modernized experience based on customer preferences. For most of the airlines 101 destinations the A320 restyling will bring the first upgraded JetBlue product to their city in nearly 20 years.

A major focus of the restyling is keeping customers connected throughout their flight, including a new inflight entertainment system, high-definition seatback televisions, in-seat power outlets with USB ports and continued free gate-to-gate Fly-Fi high-speed internet.

"We are excited to partner with JetBlue on their plan to further enhance the customer experience,” said Jeff Knittel, Chairman & CEO, Airbus Americas, Inc. “JetBlue’s decision to upgrade to state of the art wireless connectivity and IFE will truly be a highlight to their customers. The A320 remains a market leader with JetBlue’s focus on customer comfort and innovative technologies. Airbus is proud to be a part of JetBlue's success!"

Phased Restyling Schedule The restyling will include two iterations of the design, with the 2018 model introducing features from the popular A321 interior and the 2019 and beyond model featuring an innovative seat design and inflight entertainment system unlike anything offered by U.S. airlines today.

For roughly the next nine months, JetBlue’s A320s will be restyled with the Rockwell Collins Pinnacle seat and LiveTV 4 entertainment options currently enjoyed by customers on the airline’s A321 aircraft.

In early 2019, JetBlue will transition to the restyling featuring the Rockwell Collins Meridian seat and Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 products.

Introducing A Sleek and Smart Seat In 2019, JetBlue will outfit its A320 aircraft with the Rockwell Collins Meridian seat, customized for the airline’s needs and featuring a number of design elements with customer comfort in mind:

Expanded seat width offers more than 18 inches, the widest available for the A320. The most legroom in coach of any U.S. airline (a). Enhanced cushion comfort. Adjustable headrests, a new feature for JetBlue’s A320. Contoured seatback design at knee level creates additional living space for every customer. Redesigned seatback stowage options, including an innovative elastic grid to accommodate a variety of customer items. At least two easily-accessible and repositioned power connections at every seat.

Exceptional Entertainment Options Also in 2019, JetBlue will build on its reputation as an industry leader in inflight entertainment options with Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system, JetBlue will offer customers aboard its restyled A320s expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies.

10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screen at every seat. More than 100 channels of live television. Expanded collection of on demand movies, TV shows and video content, plus new gaming features. Destination-specific content allowing customers to enhance their travel experience. Picture-in-picture function. Enhanced, 3D flight map offering multiple ways to track time to destination. NFC paining turning personal handheld devices into remotes or gaming controllers. Expanded Fly-Fi connectivity, providing coverage to nearly the entire JetBlue network.

All About In-Air Ambiance JetBlue’s A320 restyling also allows the airline to refresh the overall feel of the aircraft interior. New LED lighting will enhance the look and tone of the in-cabin ambiance and allow for a variety of lighting settings to increase customer comfort. New sidewalls and overhead bins will also be installed, as well as a variety of newly incorporated design elements throughout that will capture JetBlue’s unique style and personality.

Restyling Schedule JetBlue expects to complete approximately a dozen A320 restyles by the end of 2018, with the ability to complete multiple aircraft each month by 2019. JetBlue’s so-called A320 classics will be restyled first. JetBlue’s overall A320 restyling is set to take approximately three years.

Often Copied, Never Duplicated As JetBlue refreshes its A320 fleet the airline is also enhancing an additional element that cannot be matched anywhere else in the sky: the airline’s crewmembers.

JetBlue’s philosophy has always been to hire those who are passionate about providing great service. In 2017 the airline grew to include more than 5,000 inflight crewmembers. At the same time JetBlue made a commitment to provide every one of them with enhanced tools and training for more meaningful interactions with customers every day.

Building on the success of JetBlue’s specially trained Mint inflight crewmembers, the airline expanded its unique ‘JetBlue Promises’ training standards across the board, with every inflight crewmember on track to compete the program in 2018. JetBlue is committed to offering world-class hospitality experiences across the entire airline, on every flight and at every seat.

About JetBlue Airways JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to 101 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

