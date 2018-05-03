Birthright Israel marks 18 years of trips for young Jews

Taking a trip with an organization called Birthright Israel has almost become a rite of passage for some young American Jews.

More than 600,000 young people have taken free Birthright trips to Israel since the program started 18 years ago. Birthright CEO Gidi Mark in an interview with "Get Outta Here," the AP Travel podcast , explained that in Jewish tradition, 18 symbolizes life, or "chai" (pronounced hi) in Hebrew.

Anyone age 18 to 26 with one Jewish parent is eligible for Birthright.

The program has its critics, who say it glosses over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Sheldon Adelson, a mega-donor to Republican causes, announced a $70 million gift to Birthright at a recent anniversary gala.

But Mark says participants come from across the political spectrum and may "express whatever they feel."