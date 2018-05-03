Moody’s Analytics Names Ryan Sweet Head of Monetary Policy Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Moody’s Analytics, a leading financial intelligence firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Sweet as its Head of Monetary Policy Research. In this capacity, Ryan now follows the Federal Reserve and oversees research on the impact of monetary policy on the US economy and capital markets. Ryan is regularly recognized by MarketWatch and Bloomberg LP as a top forecaster of US economic performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006069/en/

Ryan Sweet has been a member of the Moody's Analytics US macroeconomics team for 13 years. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ryan is an integral member of the Moody’s Analytics economic research team,” said Chief Economist Mark Zandi. “His deep understanding of the US economy is key to the quality of our forecasts. Ryan’s appointment to this important role reflects our commitment to produce comprehensive and insightful economic analysis.”

Ryan will continue to coordinate Moody’s Analytics real-time economic analysis across 30 countries, which our clients use to assess and monitor their exposures to economic risk. In addition to his new responsibilities, Ryan will also regularly contribute commentary and research on other drivers of the US economy.

“It’s a privilege to lead the research of monetary policy at Moody’s Analytics,” Ryan said. “We remain comfortable with our forecast for the Federal Reserve to raise rates three additional times this year, occurring in June, September and December. The Fed will need to turn more aggressive over the next few years before the odds of a recession become material.”

Ryan’s recent research on US monetary policy and trade policy includes:

Ryan is also an adjunct professor in the Economics and Finance Department at West Chester University of Pennsylvania. He has a master's degree in economics from the University of Delaware and a bachelor's degree in economics from Washington College.

Follow Ryan’s commentary on US monetary policy and the economy on Moody’s Analytics Economy.com.

About Moody’s Analytics Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006069/en/

CONTACT: Moody’s Analytics

Katerina Soumilova, 1-212-553-1177

Assistant Vice-President

katerina.soumilova@moodys.com

or

moodysanalytics.com

twitter.com/moodysanalytics

linkedin.com/company/moodysanalytics

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING CONSULTING FINANCE INSURANCE

SOURCE: Moody’s Analytics

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 12:00 PM/DISC: 05/02/2018 12:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006069/en