LR launches its first health product for a quick energy boost

LR Health & Beauty is further expanding its competencies in the health sector. The Ahlen-based network marketing company launches its first product for a quick energy boost: LR LIFETAKT Mind Master Extreme is a quick energy boost for mental and physical performance in to-go format.

LR LIFETAKT Mind Master Extreme is a quick energy boost for mental and physical performance in to-go format. Photo: LR Health & Beauty

LR has over 20 years of experience in the development and production of health products. This segment is one of the main growth drivers of the company. Up to now, the focus has been on dietary supplements that are consumed over the long term. Now the product portfolio is being expanded. "Life is becoming more and more fast-paced and the challenges of everyday life are increasing. We now offer a solution that helps consumers to quickly cope with stressful situations. In addition, LR LIFETAKT Mind Master Extreme provides our sales partners with an innovative product that supports them in expanding their business”, says Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl, CEO of LR Health & Beauty.

People are more and more frequently on the way and have little time. They need products that can be practically integrated into their everyday life and are easy to use. The convenient LR LIFETAKT Mind Master Extreme sticks in to-go format fit in every pocket and are always ready to hand.

LR LIFETAKT Mind Master Extreme provides support during stress peaks

LR LIFETAKT Mind Master Extreme is part of the LR LIFETAKT product line, which was launched in early January 2018 and bundles high-quality dietary supplements and meal replacement products. These products were put together by experts to form six overall solutions and thus meet the most important demands on the healthcare market, including “enhanced performance”. And this is exactly the area expanded by LR LIFETAKT Mind Master Extreme. The concentrated powder quickly provides relief during stress peaks, counteracts fatigue and is consumed without water.

The various ingredients work hand in hand: Caffeine from guarana increases performance and concentration, B vitamins reduce fatigue and improve cognitive functions. Aloe vera powder and essential amino acids supports the metabolism and ensure a general sense of well-being. Antioxidants such as vitamin E and C protect the cells and reduce oxidative stress. Additionally LR LIFETAKT Mind Master Extreme get along without sugar.

LR Health & Beauty

Under the motto “More quality for your life“, the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia produces and markets various health and beauty products in around 28 countries. The range includes care and decorative cosmetics, dietary supplements and perfumes. The processing of Aloe vera has been one of the core competencies of LR Health & Beauty for more than 15 years. Only the valuable inside of the leaf is used for the products. With a volume of 12,000 tonnes of Aloe vera leafs per year, LR is among the world’s largest manufacturers of Aloe vera products. In Ahlen, the company has established the most modern Aloe vera production site for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe. In the fragrance segment, the company, which was founded in 1985, has established exclusive cooperations with celebrities such as Guido Maria Kretschmer, Karolina Kurkova and Bruce Willis. With 1,200 employees as well as thousands of registered sales partners and customers, LR is one of Europe’s leading direct sales enterprises. LR's strong market position is based above all on a high-quality product range and an attractive bonus and training plan which is unsurpassed in the industry. LR also established the LR Global Kids Fund e. V. which provides efficient and unbureaucratic support for deprived children and their families in many different countries around the world in cooperation with local institutions.

