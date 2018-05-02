Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, was once again named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for diversity list.

“We are proud to be recognized by DiversityInc as a Top 50 company and share this honor with our 270,000 associates around the world,” said Lynn McKee, Executive Vice President of Human Resources for Aramark. “The strength and success of our company is fueled by our diverse team members who proudly represent many different backgrounds, perspectives, talents, beliefs and values.”

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation’s top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans.

"Events of the past year have demonstrated that decisive ethical leadership is necessary to guide any organization to success," notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc Top 50 Companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders."

DiversityInc’s extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. This year’s competition was improved by new survey questions, increased emphasis on fairness over chasing numbers and more sophisticated analysis from DiversityInc’s data scientists.

“This year DiversityInc saw an increase in technology and pharmaceutical companies, industries that are typically underrepresented, participate in the survey,” said Carolynn Johnson, DiversityInc’s COO. “We also have a record number of CEOs and US leads who attended the event, indicating the importance of diversity and inclusion, as well as the validity of the Top 50 event.”

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2018 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on DiversityInc.com and in DiversityInc magazine. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We operate our business with social responsibility, focusing on initiatives that support our diverse workforce, advance consumer health and wellness, protect our environment, and strengthen our communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

