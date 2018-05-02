Cook Medical Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Yesterday, Forbes announced Cook Medical as one of America’s Best Employers of 2018. Cook Medical ranked 44 on the list of 500 midsize companies and ranked third of 25 in the midsize healthcare equipment and suppliers’ category. This is the first time that Cook has been recognized on this list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006021/en/

Cook Medical Headquarters (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re honored to be named one of America’s Best Employers of the Year. This acknowledgement is particularly special because it is based in part by feedback from our own employees,” said Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical. “We are a family company and we work hard to preserve our unique culture. We believe that culture is what sets Cook apart.”

One of Cook’s employee benefits includes the My Cook Pathway education assistance and workforce development program. The program has recently received multiple accolades in the state of Indiana, including the Regional Talent Innovation Award by the Regional Opportunity Initiative in Southwest Central Indiana, the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Award and the Industry Partner of the Year by the Indiana Association for Adult and Continuing Education (IAACE). Additionally, from the IAACE last week, one of the program’s key educators was named the 2018 New Adult Educator of the Year. Cook plans to continue expanding the program to other regions.

“We have implemented programs like the My Cook Pathway education program to support employee growth while providing the flexibility for the individual to shape the path for their life,” said Nicky James, vice president of Human Resources and Talent Development for Cook Group and Cook Medical. “We want to empower all employees to reach their personal and professional goals.”

Cook Medical has 10,000+ global employees; 70 percent of them are located in the U.S.

The America’s Best Employers of the Year are chosen through anonymous independent surveys collected from more than 30,000 Americans. Employees were asked to rank employers on a scale of 0 to 10 based on direct reviews of the company as well as a willingness to recommend the employer to others.

For information on careers at Cook Medical, visit cookmedical.com/careers.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963 Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at www.cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006021/en/

CONTACT: Cook Medical

Marsha Lovejoy, 812-339-2235, ext. 10-2750

Global Manager, External Corporate Communications

812-320-6903 (mobile)

Marsha.Lovejoy@cookmedical.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDIANA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION CONTINUING HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY HOSPITALS MEDICAL DEVICES OTHER HEALTH MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING TRAINING

SOURCE: Cook Medical

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 10:47 AM/DISC: 05/02/2018 10:47 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006021/en