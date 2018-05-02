Vology Appoints Julie Clement as Chief People Officer

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Vology, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, today announced the hiring of Julie Clement, PHR, SHRM-CP, as the company’s first-ever Chief People Officer. Effective immediately, Clement is responsible for fostering employee relations to further advance the organization’s growth and success. She will lead a team accountable for talent acquisition, professional development, workplace culture and compensation. Clement will report to Barry Shevlin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“We’ve always been committed to our employees, and we’re magnifying that commitment and dedication with the addition of Julie to our senior leadership team,” said Shevlin. “Our industry is moving at a rapid pace and we are dedicated to continued investment in our employees and being at the forefront of technological evolutions. Julie’s wealth of cross-functional experience will allow her to be immediately impactful by focusing on our employee development initiatives and continuing our commitment to being a top workplace.”

“I am so honored to join the Vology team,” said Clement. “Our employees mean the world to us. We want them to reach their full potential through exciting, challenging and meaningful work that advances their careers, as well as supports our business and customers. I look forward to leading key initiatives, such as performance enablement and leadership development, throughout 2018 and beyond.”

Clement, a human resources and business executive with more than 25 years of experience, has demonstrated success in building and coaching high-performing teams to consistently exceed expectations. Clement comes to Vology from Greenway Health, where she served more than two years as Vice President, Solutions Consulting. Prior to that, she held the Vice President, Human Resources post at MyUS, where she developed and implemented a leadership training program for mid-management and established a new hire orientation and talent assessment process. Clement has also served in multiple leadership roles within CoAdvantage and Ceridian that were centered around employee relations.

Clement earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management from the University of Georgia. She holds Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) certifications.

About Vology

Vology, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, positions companies for growth by powering digital transformation and delivering custom solutions. Vology currently monitors, manages and maintains 260,000 devices at 32,000 customer sites, providing 24/7/365 support through its U.S.-based Network Operations Center. Vology is ranked as a top 25 Managed Services Provider in the world on the 2017 MSPmentor 501 list with access to 2,200 fully vetted field technicians nationwide.

