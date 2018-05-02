Georgia governor candidate draws ire for shotgun campaign ad

ATLANTA (AP) — Guns are frequently a staple of the conservative campaign ad. But one candidate in the crowded Republican primary field for Georgia governor has caused an uproar with a campaign ad in which he appears to threaten a young man interested in his daughter with a shotgun.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp's reaction to the controversy: tweeting "I'm conservative, folks. Get over it!"

Gun rights became a major campaign issue in February when Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, another leading candidate for governor, tweeted that he would punish Delta Air Lines for stopping a discount program for members of the National Rifle Association. The NRA soon endorsed Cagle in the race.

Since then, Republican candidates for governor have taken to television airwaves and social media in a battle to highlight their pro-gun bona fides.