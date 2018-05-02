Invicro Hires Peter Genakos as New Haven’s General Manager

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Invicro, LLC, a Konica Minolta company and a leading provider of imaging services and software for research and drug development, today announced the appointment of Mr. Peter Genakos, J.D. as General Manager of the New Haven, CT office.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Peter to the executive team at Invicro,” stated Dr. Jack Hoppin, Co-Founder and CEO of Invicro. “Peter brings a wealth of proven leadership and process excellence expertise within the pharmaceutical and CRO space. As general manager, Peter will oversee all business units operating within New Haven to fully optimize patient safety, quality and compliance, while synergizing resources and employee engagement with the overall corporate vision and global strategies.”

Mr. Genakos joins Invicro from Everest Clinical Research, where he held a position as General Manager driving corporate-wide business development, operations, and financial performance. Prior to that, he held positions as General Manager and Global Vice President at Covance, leading the core global Centers of Excellence of Biometrics, Drug Safety/Pharmacovigilance, and Adjudication.

“It’s exciting to join such a dynamic, innovative team at Invicro,” noted Mr. Genakos. “Invicro has seen significant transformational growth and success over the years, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team of experts to help drive continued success for the company.”

Prior to Covance, Mr. Genakos held various clinical development and manufacturing roles at Merck and Sanofi. Mr. Genakos holds a Juris Doctor from New York Law School and a BS from Rutgers University.

About Invicro

Based in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Invicro’s multi-disciplinary team provides a full range of image informatics, engineering and operational services. Originally focused on imaging in discovery phase, in 2016 Invicro expanded its offering in clinical phase research with the acquisition of Molecular Neuroimaging, LLC, followed by the acquisition of Imanova and CORE Clinical in 2017. Now through preclinical and clinical divisions, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in imaging quantitative biomarkers. The successful integration of the discovery and clinical teams onto Invicro’s industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®, has inspired a strong and growing presence in the market. For more information, visit www.invicro.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society—today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer’s most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow’s issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers, and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/

