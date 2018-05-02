The Latest: Arizona teachers at Capitol ahead of budget vote

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Arizona teacher protests (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

___

11:25 p.m.

Arizona teachers say they will rally for one last day at the state Capitol for before ending their historic walkout for education funding.

Teachers in the #RedforEd movement said they'll return to class on Thursday after the state Legislature is expected to pass a budget on Wednesday.

The spending plan doesn't meet the teachers' demands for $1 billion in new education funding. But it does provide salary increases and other additional education funding.

Teachers walked out last week hoping they could demand more funding from Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican lawmakers.

When the plan started moving through the legislature, they said they'd go back to school and figure out new ways to keep the momentum going.