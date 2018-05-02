Samsung Electronics Redefines High Endurance Memory Card Market with New PRO Endurance Card

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduced today the Samsung PRO Endurance microSDHC™/microSDXC™ card, which offers industry-leading endurance and up to 43,800 1 hours of continuous video recording 2. Designed for consumers and B2B channel customers who use intensive video monitoring applications such as surveillance and security cameras, body cameras and dash cams, the PRO Endurance makes continuous video monitoring fast and stable. It delivers read speeds of up to 100 MB/s and provides FHD recording and 4K support via write speeds of up to 30 MB/s 3.

“Consumers want to feel assured with their video surveillance solutions, and the need for longer-lasting, higher performing memory cards that can withstand extreme conditions and capture critical moments is at an all-time high,” said Un-Soo Kim, senior vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung is proud to again advance what is possible in memory card technology with the introduction of the PRO Endurance, which offers security-minded consumers the industry’s highest levels of endurance and optimized read/write speeds for immediate access to critical surveillance content.”

The Samsung PRO Endurance offers 25 times higher endurance 4 than previous speed-focused cards 5. It also comes with an industry-leading limited warranty up to five years 6, and sets a new standard for capacity with its 128GB 7 of storage.

The Samsung PRO Endurance is built to withstand harsh environments and features Samsung’s 4-Proof 8 protection, making it water, temperature, magnetic and x-ray-proof. In times of emergencies, accidents or crisis, the PRO Endurance is the reliable solution to capture the crucial moments without the risk of compromised or lost data.

The PRO Endurance memory cards are now available for purchase with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices starting at $89.99 for 128GB, $44.99 for 64GB and $24.99 for 32GB. For more information, please visit www.samsung.com/memorycard.

Key Specifications for PRO Endurance

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

1 Varies by capacity; 64GB model up to 26,280 hours, 32GB model up to 17,520 hours.

2 Based on Full HD (1920x1080) video content recorded at 26 Mbps video support.

3 Performance results are based on internal testing conditions. Read/write speeds may vary by host device.

4 Based on continuous recording capability.

5 Based on internal tests comparing different Samsung cards.

6 Varies by capacity; 64GB model up to 3-years, 32GB model up to 2-years. Warranty for SD adapter is limited to one year. For specific details, please visit www.samsung.com/support.

7 Actual usable storage capacity is measured with SD Formatter 3.1 tool with FAT file system and may be less than labeled capacity.

8 Waterproof: IEC 60529, IPX7; Temperature: from -25ºC to 85ºC (-13°F to 185°F) operating; magnetic: up to 15,000 gauss (equal to MRI); X-rays: up to 50 Roentgen (equal to airport X-ray machines).

9 Withstands -25°C to 85°C (-13°F to 185°F) operating, -40°C to 85°C (-40°F to 185°F) non-operating.

