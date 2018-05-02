Aerosmith, Richie, Beck anchor 2nd weekend of Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After a three-day break, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival kicks off its second weekend of music, food and art.

The festival picks back up again Thursday and concludes Sunday.

Among the headliners over the four days are Lionel Richie, Beck, Aerosmith and Sheryl Crow as well as dozens of artists from New Orleans and Louisiana.

Tap dancer Savion Glover closes out the Jazz Tent on Sunday.

It's not just music either. There are three venues where people can browse and purchase arts and crafts. And festivalgoers should bring their appetite. The numerous food vendors showcase the cuisine of southern Louisiana and all the culinary influences that contribute to it. There's cochon de lait po-boys, Creole cream cheese cake with strawberries, and catfish almondine, just to name a few.