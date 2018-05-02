Alfresco Announces Executive Promotions

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Alfresco Software, a leading enterprise open source provider of process automation, content management and information governance software, today appointed Bob Pritchard to the position of senior vice president of global sales and Kamil Chaudhary to vice president and general counsel, effective immediately.

Pritchard joined the company in 2016, bringing over 25 years of experience in software, technology and services sales and leadership. He has a successful history of working with customers to increase efficiencies through process re-engineering and automation in a variety of industries, including finance, retail, professional services, health care, manufacturing and logistics. Prior to joining Alfresco, Pritchard launched Redwood Software’s Robotic Process Automation offering “RoboFinance” in North America. He also served as Vice President of OpenText’s BPM Market Unit for the Americas and was co-founder of TIOVA, a pioneering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider to professional services organizations. He graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering.

Chaudhary joined Alfresco in September 2014 and oversees all the company’s legal affairs worldwide, including corporate, commercial, regulatory, intellectual property, ethics/compliance and litigation. Prior to joining Alfresco, he served as Corporate Counsel to Quinstreet, Inc., a performance-based advertising and marketing company. He was also an associate at Goodwin Procter and Gunderson Dettmer, working in their technology practices. Chaudhary holds a J.D. from the Duke University School of Law and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

“It is with great pleasure that I share the promotions of Bob and Kamil,” said Bernadette Nixon, CEO at Alfresco. “Bob has done a great job in his short 18-month tenure at Alfresco in leading and developing the Americas commercial sales team, and his international experience makes him well qualified to lead our global sales team. Kamil’s background, not only with Alfresco but also his previous legal experience in the technology sector, prepared him well for this next step in his career.”

