Mobius Teams with LATRO for Best-in-Class SIM Box Bypass Fraud Control

EASTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Mobius Wireless Solutions and LATRO Services, Inc. today announced an exclusive partnership enabling customers to achieve best-in-class bypass fraud control through faster, smarter, and pinpoint accurate fraud identification. Both companies offer flexible SaaS, cloud-based integrated RAFM solutions. With over twenty years of combined experience in over fifty global markets, Mobius Gatekeeper and LATRO Versalytics combine big data analytics with machine learning and proven automation tools that deliver immediate results.

Leslie Hagen, VP Operations, Mobius: “This partnership makes sense for us. Gatekeeper is the only predictive analytics solution on the market using machine learning. LATRO expands our capabilities, lessening our need for investment in pinpoint geolocation and signaling analytics. We’re the best at what we do. LATRO is the best at what they do. It’s a win-win.”

For over a decade, LATRO has offered innovative services including Geolocation Investigations and Protocol Signaling Analytics. Combined with Gatekeeper, LATRO’s Versalytics powers Pre-Call detection of virtualized SIM cards used in SIM Servers- enabling Gatekeeper machine learning to expand its predictive analytics, detecting SIMs often before a first grey route call is terminated.

Don Reinhart, CT/OO, LATRO: “The power of a combined approach to protecting revenues is clear. Our clients continue to adjust their business models due to OTT, making it even more important to apply a multi-layered approach in stopping bypass. Relying on TCG alone and start-up analytics companies that ‘commit on results’, only leads to decreased international termination minutes. Together, Mobius and LATRO demonstrate the ROI telecom executive board rooms demand.”

Trusted globally for over 10 years, Mobius focuses on delivering top quality RAFM Solutions as a Service. Through its Gatekeeper, DataSentry and Traffic Control products, Mobius helps MNO’s eliminate voice and data fraud. Gatekeeper applies Machine Learning to Fraud Detection, comprehensively and quickly identifying SIM Box Bypass and CLI Manipulation. DataSentry eliminates data fraud, including OTT tunneling & hijacking. Traffic Control provides QoS and Traffic Monitoring for Telecom Regulators enabling a full view of network activity nationwide.

The companies will promote their new partnership at the GSMA Fraud and Security Group (FASG#11) in Tokyo May 15-17, 2018. Existing clients and those operators realizing their fraud control tools are busted should contact their regional representatives for a limited time proof of concept.

