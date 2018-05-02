Allen Matkins Elects Timothy Hutter and Kamran Javandel to Partnership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Allen Matkins, a California-based full service real estate and business law firm, announced today that litigation attorneys Timothy M. Hutter and Kamran Javandel have been elected to the firm partnership. Tim practices out of the firm's San Diego office and Kamran resides in its San Francisco office. Both have regional practices. The election is effective as of July 1, 2018.

"Tim and Kamran excel in their respective practices areas and are two of the firm's rising stars," says David L. Osias, managing partner of Allen Matkins. "They both are committed to, and are fine examples of, the firm's core values, which include exemplary client service, entrepreneurism, community involvement and a strong work ethic. Congratulations to Tim and Kamran for this well-deserved honor."

Tim Hutter

Tim's practice focuses primarily on business and real estate disputes, including contract, construction, joint venture, entitlement, land use and commercial landlord/tenant litigation. Many of his projects and cases involve residential and mixed-use developments, and several invoke California's density bonus law to incorporate and develop affordable housing. Tim also handles cases on appeal, and has successfully represented clients in the California Court of Appeal and the California Supreme Court.

Tim's many professional memberships and leadership roles include Vice Chair of the City of San Diego's Historical Resources Board, Chair and board member of the Build San Diego PAC, mentor and former board member for Building Industry Association (BIA)'s y|Gen, a member of ULI's Residential and Small Scale Infill Development Councils, and participation in the Louis M. Welsh American Inn of Court and the Association of Business Trial Lawyers.

Tim received a B.A. in political science from Yale University and his J.D. from the UCLA School of Law.

Kamran Javandel

Kamran represents clients in both environmental matters and general business litigation. He has experience litigating under the full range of federal and California environmental laws, resolving government agency investigations and defending Prop 65 actions. He also defends claims under California's Unfair Competition and False Advertising Laws and litigates contract, property and other business disputes.

In a prior career as an environmental consultant, Kamran managed assessment and remediation of sites with contaminated soil, groundwater, and soil vapor, obtaining regulatory closure on a high percentage of those sites. He serves on the Executive Committee of the Bar Association of San Francisco's Environmental Law Section, is on the Association of Business Trial Lawyers' Leadership Development Committee, and is a member of the Groundwater Resources Association and the Industrial Association of Contra Costa County.

Kamran holds degrees in environmental toxicology and political science from the University of California, Davis, and he received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

ABOUT ALLEN MATKINS

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with approximately 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources; corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures and tax; labor, employment and OSHA; and trials, litigation, risk management and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

