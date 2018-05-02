|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|6
|1
|2
|20
|19
|10
|Atlanta United FC
|6
|1
|1
|19
|21
|9
|Orlando City
|5
|2
|1
|16
|16
|13
|New England
|4
|2
|2
|14
|13
|8
|Columbus
|4
|3
|2
|14
|13
|10
|New York
|4
|3
|0
|12
|17
|10
|Chicago
|2
|3
|2
|8
|11
|12
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|2
|8
|6
|10
|Montreal
|2
|6
|0
|6
|10
|21
|D.C. United
|1
|4
|2
|5
|8
|13
|Toronto FC
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|2
|2
|17
|20
|12
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|2
|0
|15
|17
|13
|Vancouver
|4
|4
|1
|13
|10
|17
|FC Dallas
|3
|1
|3
|12
|10
|6
|LA Galaxy
|3
|4
|1
|10
|10
|13
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|4
|1
|10
|9
|16
|Minnesota United
|3
|5
|0
|9
|11
|16
|Houston
|2
|3
|2
|8
|15
|11
|Colorado
|2
|3
|2
|8
|10
|10
|Portland
|2
|3
|2
|8
|12
|14
|San Jose
|1
|4
|2
|5
|12
|15
|Seattle
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Friday, April 27
Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 0
|Saturday, April 28
Atlanta United FC 4, Montreal 1
Chicago 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 2
Columbus 2, San Jose 1
New England 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 2, Houston 1
New York 3, LA Galaxy 2
|Sunday, April 29
Orlando City 2, Colorado 1
New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1
Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 0
|Friday, May 4
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, May 5
New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 4 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 6
Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5 p.m.