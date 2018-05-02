Vayyar Imaging Unveils the World’s Most Advanced CMOS SOC for mmWave 3D Imaging

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Vayyar Imaging, the global leader in 3D imaging technology, today announced the launch of the world’s most advanced System on a Chip (SOC) for mmWave 3D imaging, which integrates an unprecedented number of transceivers and an advanced DSP creating high-resolution contour with high accuracy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005846/en/

Vayyar Imaging, the global leader in 3D imaging technology, today announced the launch of the world’s most advanced System on a Chip (SOC) for mmWave 3D imaging, which integrates an unprecedented number of transceivers and an advanced DSP creating high-resolution contour with high accuracy. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Vayyar chip covers imaging and radar bands from 3GHz-81GHz with 72 transmitters and 72 receivers in one chip. Enhanced by an integrated, high-performance DSP with large internal memory, Vayyar’s sensor does not need any external CPU to execute complex imaging algorithms.

Breaking through current constraints in today’s sensor technology, Vayyar’s new chip supports very high bandwidth, which produces unprecedented levels of accuracy and a high-resolution image. Vayyar’s sensor differentiates between objects and people, determines location while mapping large areas, and creates a 3D image of the environment. The sensor can simultaneously detect and classify a variety of targets in real time.

By using wideband radio waves, the sensor can penetrate different types of materials and operates in every weather or light condition, making it applicable for the automotive and industrial markets.

Raviv Melamed, co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of Vayyar, explains: “Radio wave imaging is a powerful technology, which was dormant for decades. Vayyar’s new sensor is finally unleashing its potential.“

The first generation of Vayyar’s powerful sensors have already been in use in a variety of industries and by several Fortune 500 companies around the world, including as a priority partner with Softbank in Japan.

Melamed continues, “Together with the chip, we provide our customers with a full suite of software and advanced algorithms to expedite their ability to develop products based on our technology. This has created a synergy that is propelling an accelerated path to market for a wide range of products that can help people to better care for their elders, detect cancer at an early stage, make our homes more secure without compromising privacy and improve car safety in every weather condition.”

The technology is currently being used in multiple applications across a wide range of sectors, including:

Construction Elderly care Breast cancer imaging Automotive Smart home Retail Robotics And more

Click here for images.

About Vayyar Imaging Vayyar Imaging is changing the market for imaging and sensing with its cutting edge 3D imaging sensor technology. Vayyar's sensors quickly and easily look into objects or any defined volume and detect even the slightest anomalies and movements – bringing highly sophisticated imaging capabilities to your fingertips. Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging algorithms, Vayyar’s mission is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D imaging sensors. Visit www.vayyar.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005846/en/

CONTACT: BIGfish Communications for Vayyar

Meghan Gabel, 617-600-7560

vayyar@bigfishpr.com

KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST ISRAEL

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SOFTWARE PHOTOGRAPHY

SOURCE: Vayyar Imaging

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 09:30 AM/DISC: 05/02/2018 09:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005846/en