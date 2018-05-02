Quantzig’s Metadata Management Study on the Retail Healthcare Industry - Request for a Free Proposal

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest metadata management study on the retail healthcare industry. A leading retail healthcare services provider wanted to ascertain the best way to execute the metadata strategy, tools, and standards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005838/en/

Metadata Management for a Retail Healthcare Firm Helps Simplify Data Discovery and Reinforce Consistency. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the metadata management experts at Quantzig, “Metadata management solutions can help impact the positive reception to metadata management and the incorporation of a metadata-focused approach.”

Retail healthcare firms of today can deliver essential healthcare services and are designed to occupy smaller spaces. Such firms continue to reevaluate themselves to stay competitive in the quickly transforming healthcare environment. The consumer-focused retail healthcare firms are developing as a practical way to address patient demands and consumer expectations.

demo to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

The metadata management solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to create strategies for developing a good metadata management model. The client was able to strengthen and establish consistency through redundancy elimination and data reuse to upsurge their productivity.

This metadata management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise a managed metadata environment (MME) Identify the appropriate data elements To read more about the benefits of metadata management solution,

This metadata management solution offered predictive insights on:

Developing a well-managed metadata environment Developing a retail-focused model by implementing several retail trends To read more,

View the metadata management study here:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005838/en/

CONTACT: Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH RETAIL OTHER RETAIL GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Quantzig

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 09:03 AM/DISC: 05/02/2018 09:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005838/en