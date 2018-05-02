Osram Launches First Product in New SensiLUM™ Wireless Integrated Sensor Product Family Designed for Smart Building Applications

WILMINGTON, Mass. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--, a global high-tech lighting company, today announced the launch of SensiLUM™, a wireless integrated sensor product family. SensiLUM sensors, which will debut at LIGHTFAIR International (LFI) 2018, enable occupancy detection, daylight harvesting and individual or group control of luminaires over a mesh network based on ZigBee®standards. The SensiLUM sensor fits into an industry standard ½-inch knockout in any luminaire. It is compatible with the ENCELIUM®EXTEND Networked Light Management System (LMS). Osram will be located in Booth #1002 at LFI, the world’s largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, to be held May 8-10 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

SensiLUM sensors offer 0-10V dimming or Osram DEXAL™ ( D ata Ex change (interface) for A dvanced L ighting) control options. The DEXAL interface option enables bi-directional communication and power between the driver and the SensiLUM sensor. It is ideal for interior commercial office spaces that could benefit from predictive luminaire maintenance programs and rebates from utilities’ energy saving incentive programs that require exact luminaire-specific data, including power consumption, temperature profile, operating hours and diagnostics.

“The SensiLUM wireless integrated sensor product family demonstrates Osram’s continued commitment to delivering smart lighting solutions to the market and creating the enabling technology infrastructure for smart building and IoT applications beyond lighting,” said Chuck Piccirillo, head of product, lighting networks and services, Osram Digital Lighting Systems, Americas Region. “The SensiLUM wireless integrated sensor with DEXAL technology and ENCELIUM EXTEND LMS together enable users to establish luminaire predictive maintenance programs. Instead of physically checking each luminaire, facility managers are able to check the health of luminaires remotely from their desktop – streamlining the task for the operations team so that the appropriate action can easily be taken.”

The SensiLUM wireless integrated sensor is compact with an L-shaped profile (25.4mm outer diameter, 22mm height, and 63mm length). The sensor also incorporates a custom designed mechanical shutter for quick field of view adjustments to avoid false occupancy detection. The compact design along with a rich feature set enables the SensiLUM sensor to be seamlessly designed into a wide range of OEM luminaires.

To learn more about Osram and the SensiLUM wireless integrated sensor, visit www.osram.us/sensilum, or stop by the Osram Booth #1002 at LFI 2018, May 8-10, 2018, at McCormick Place in Chicago. To learn about the latest trends and technologies in smart lighting and emerging smart building applications, visit info.osram.us/blog.

ABOUT OSRAM OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smart phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 26,400 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2017 (September 30) and generated revenue of more than €4.1 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM Americas, a group of OSRAM companies located in North and South America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

OSRAM is a registered trademark of OSRAM GmbH. ENCELIUM is a registered trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc. SensiLUM and DEXAL are trademarks of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

