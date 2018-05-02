First tornadoes of the year hit Kansas

CONCORDIA, Kan. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes have been reported across central and northern Kansas, but most of the damage is minor.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the largest tornado included multiple vortexes and hit in a rural area south of Concordia in the north-central part of the state. National Weather Service meteorologist Mick McGuire says it snapped power poles and downed power lines. The Storm Prediction Center says a home near the central-Kansas town of Tescott was damaged, though no injuries were reported.

Video shows the tornado taking shape and moving across the countryside.

The tornadoes were the first of the year for Kansas. The state hadn't reached May without a tornado since 1980.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com