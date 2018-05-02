Forbes Names Commerce Bank One of the Best Midsize Employers in America for the Second Consecutive Year

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Forbes recently published their 2018 America’s Best Midsize Employers List, ranking Commerce Bank #68 among a selection of 500 employers across the country also recognized on the list. This marks the second consecutive year Commerce has been named to the list. The list was developed based on comprehensive survey findings compiled by research firm Statista.

Commerce took the seventh highest ranking among the other banking and financial services companies on the list and ranked fourth among employers headquartered in Missouri. In speaking to this recognition, John Kemper, President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “This award is a testament to the strong culture we have at Commerce. Our team of 4,800 associates comes to work every day looking to solve challenges for our customers. We’re proud of this recognition, but even more importantly, we are proud of our team that makes Commerce such a great place to work.”

Commerce believes employees who have high levels of engagement and enablement are effective in the workplace – they feel supported in doing their job, are committed to the organization and are motivated to deliver quality work. Because both are equally important, Commerce measures employee engagement and enablement every year through a confidential survey to ensure our workplace environment is meeting our employees’ expectations. Sara Foster, executive vice president, talent and corporate administration, states, “We believe our employees are our greatest asset and we are thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as one of the country’s best employers. As we look to the future, I am confident we will continue to be a highly engaged team and remain a leading employer in the financial services industry.”

America’s Best Employers are chosen based on an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Employees are surveyed anonymously through several online panels, not through their employers. By doing so, employees can openly state their opinion. The evaluation was based on responses to two criteria – would employees recommend their own employers to friends and family and how do employees perceive other employers in their industry. The respondents also gave their opinions on a series of 35 statements surrounding work-related topics on working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer. The complete list of America’s best midsize employers can be found here: https://www.forbes.com/best-midsize-employers/list/#tab:rank.

In the industry for more than 150 years, Commerce offers a super-community banking experience that pairs large bank products and services with local market knowledge and a high-touch customer experience. The company’s focus on local markets is supported by regional advisory boards comprised of local business professionals and community representatives who assist Commerce in responding to local banking needs. Commerce employees are also encouraged to serve an active role in their communities. Blood drives, community festivals, runs/walks and food drives are but a few of the activities in which our employees are actively engaged. In addition to community efforts, employees are encouraged to participate in Junior Achievement and Money Smart Week, opportunities that focus on financial education and equipping youth with important financial acumen.

