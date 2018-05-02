What’s Keeping Mom Up at Night?

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--In light of today’s headlines, and with Mother’s Day around the corner, Shopkick sought to find out what’s truly on mom’s mind this year.

In a survey of over 5,600 moms across the country ranging from ages 18-71, Shopkick uncovered how moms really feel about raising children today, how their values affect their spending habits, and more. From Millennials to the Silent Generation, from Californians to Floridians, moms are engaging their children in dialogues about what’s happening in the world and their communities.

On Mom’s Mind

Biggest Concerns: Physical safety of their children is the #1 concern for moms today (30 percent), followed closely by financial security (26 percent), according to survey results. For single moms, specifically, financial security (33 percent) is the predominant concern, while physical safety remains a close second (30 percent). Fostering Conversations: Seventy-five percent of moms are engaging their children in conversations about such current events, with school safety as the #1 topic of discussion (37 percent of moms engaging). Racial equality (25 percent) comes in second, followed by gender equality (11 percent), and presidential politics (8 percent). Generational Differences: The up-and-coming generation of mothers in Gen Z are most concerned with financial security (38 percent), and the most likely to discuss gender equality with their children (17 percent). Millennial moms place nearly equal emphasis on discussing school safety and race equality (31 percent and 30 percent respectively). Moms that fall into the Silent Generation spend the most time of all age groups discussing presidential politics (25 percent) and racial equality with their children (38 percent). Regional Insights*: New York moms are the most likely (80 percent) to engage in conversations with their kids about the outlined issues (money, physical safety, online behavior and privacy, health and bullying), topping Florida (78 percent), California (76 percent), Illinois (75 percent) and Texas (73 percent).* Moms in Illinois spend the most time discussing and teaching their children about school safety (44 percent).

Managing the Family Purse Strings

Shopping Their Values: When it comes to managing household finances, the overwhelming majority of moms (78 percent) state they shop their values and are impacted by a brand’s ethics when considering where and what to purchase. However, only 25 percent of moms change where or how they spend based on their political beliefs. Generational Differences: Silent Generation and Gen Z moms are more likely to adjust their shopping habits based on their political beliefs (35 percent versus 25 percent of moms in the middle generations). Regional Insights*: Floridians are the most likely (80 percent) to match their shopping habits with their values and to be impacted by brand ethics. Moms in Illinois are second only to those in California in their likelihood to change where and how they spend their money based on political beliefs (28 percent and 31 percent respectively).

Shopkick conducted a survey of over 5,600 users who self-identified as mothers to uncover the issues of most concern and their shopping decisions. Shopkick classifies age groups as: Silent Generation (over 71), Baby Boomer (54-71), Generation X (42-53), Xennial (33-41), Millennial (20-32), and Generation Z (under 20). The survey was conducted between April 6 and 12, 2018.

*Based on the top 5 states (California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois) in terms of volume of respondents.

