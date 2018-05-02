Sigfox U.S.A. Announces Connectivity as a Service to Complement Its Public Network

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Sigfox U.S.A ., the North America network operator for the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) connectivity provider Sigfox, today announced its Coverage as a Service (CaaS) offering, a new network solution providing on-demand connectivity for U.S. customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005261/en/

Image provided by Smart Yields Engineering

CaaS is a subscription service that provides all the benefits of the Sigfox public network, including network management, monitoring, and support. The service can be tailored to fit the specific needs of the customer, installed wherever coverage is needed with the capability to connect thousands of devices, at the same per device subscription fee as the global public network.

Available for both indoor and outdoor deployments, CaaS gives customers control to address various areas of need, including rural, remote, and deep indoor spaces in areas not yet covered by the Sigfox U.S.A. public LPWAN in the U.S.

Compact and lightweight, CaaS is a simple, self-install kit which includes a Sigfox base station suitable for indoor or outdoor installation, access to Sigfox cloud, remote equipment monitoring, remote troubleshooting support, demonstration IoT devices, cellular backhaul, and accessories such as cables, connectors, outdoor waterproofing kit, antenna, and more. Customers will need either Ethernet or 3G connectivity to connect to the Sigfox cloud. To cater to the vast needs of customers, the included base station is durable for extreme installation environments, withstanding temperatures ranging from -50°F to +130°F.

“We are very excited to offer this service and have seen significant traction in the U.S. market,” said Christian Olivier, President of Sigfox U.S.A. “Our CaaS model allows U.S. customers to immediately supplement or densify coverage where they need it. Customers are already applying this offering in verticals such as agriculture, hospitality, and industrial facilities. CaaS provides a one-stop shop encompassing device and cloud connectivity services, designed and provided by Sigfox, at an extremely affordable cost.”

“Smart Yields is partnering with Sigfox to pioneer the company’s CaaS technologies at small- to medium-size farms across the U.S.,” said Smart Yields CEO Vincent Kimura. “The Sigfox system is easy to install in the field and pairs seamlessly with the Smart Yields app, which provides detailed analytics and real-time updates on critical crop conditions. Affordable, reliable connectivity in remote conditions is a game changer for our farmers, and we look forward to expanding our Sigfox CaaS network.”

For more information go to www.Sigfox.com or www.sigfoxcaas.us.

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the world’s leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has built a global network to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox’s unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability.

Today, the network is present in 45 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France’s “IoT Valley”. Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005261/en/

CONTACT: Sigfox U.S.A.

Kristi Mason, +1 603-493-7038

Communications Director

kristi.mason@sigfox.com

or

Edelman for Sigfox

Rachel Levin, +1 212-299-4040

Rachel.levin@edelman.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET NETWORKS TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Sigfox

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/02/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005261/en