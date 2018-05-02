It ain't tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Music icon Bob Dylan is partnering with a distillery to make whiskey at a 140-year-old Tennessee church and bottle it under the name Heaven's Door.

News outlets report Dylan has partnered with Angel's Envy Bourbon co-founder Marc Bushala in the venture. The New York Times first reported on the plan. Dylan recorded four albums in Nashville.

The Tennessean reports Heaven's Door's first whiskey releases include a Tennessee straight bourbon whiskey, a double barrel whiskey and a straight rye whiskey.

The whiskeys initially will be available in Tennessee, Texas, California, Florida, New York and Illinois.

Dylan said in a statement that he and Bushala wanted to tell a story with the line of whiskeys.