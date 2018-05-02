New Study: Xfinity Mobile’s Success Has Serious Implications for Wireless Players and MSOs

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--A new study reveals that Xfinity Mobile’s pricing strategy is stealing customers from all major carriers. Almost 60% of current Xfinity Mobile customers said they switched because of the better deal, while an additional 27% cited the better deal and dissatisfaction with their previous provider as the reasons for switching. These, and other findings, are from a new, independent telecommunications market research study conducted by Market Strategies International.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005174/en/

Previous Wireless Provider (Graphic: Business Wire)

The study, The Xfinity Mobile Effect, evaluated the success and competitive threat of cable companies offering wireless service. As Comcast marks the one-year anniversary of its Xfinity Mobile launch, it’s clear that their venture into the coveted “Quad Play” space (internet, television, telephone and wireless services) is paying off, both as a wireless service and as a tool that enhances Comcast’s core Xfinity Internet and TV businesses.

The study also revealed that once consumers are exposed to Xfinity Mobile’s plan, they indicated that they are somewhat more willing to make the switch to Xfinity Mobile than when asked about their general attitudes about switching. This is particularly true for consumers who have been with their current provider for a shorter period of time.

“What makes Xfinity Mobile’s success compelling is that current customers are very happy with the service and are willing to recommend it to other consumers,” said Paul Hartley, managing director of the telecom division at Market Strategies. “Its Net Promoter ® Score, based on a likelihood to recommend, easily beat other competitors with a tremendous score of +59, which is practically unheard of in the wireless industry and demonstrates the impact Xfinity Mobile is having.”

“In the telecom industry, the importance of a Quad Play strategy cannot be understated from a customer experience standpoint,” added Jeffrey Johnson, director of research and consulting at Market Strategies and the study’s author. “Consumers that sign up for multiple services are more valuable for the company. Our research shows that Comcast is now firmly rooted in Quad Play—a space that only AT&T and Verizon have successfully dominated in the past.”

Download the study report.

About The Xfinity Mobile Effect

Market Strategies interviewed a sample of 1,044 consumers aged 18 to 64 between March 14 th and 28 th, 2018. Respondents were recruited from the Full Circle opt-in online panel of US adults and were interviewed online. Survey invitations were sent in proportion to US census populations and the data were weighted to match wireless provider market share. Due to its opt-in nature, this online panel (like most others) does not yield a random probability sample of the target population. As such, it is not possible to compute a margin of error or to statistically quantify the accuracy of projections.

About Market Strategies International

Market Strategies International is the research and consulting partner that helps the world’s most successful organizations thrive. We have deep expertise in consumer & retail, energy, financial services, health, technology and telecommunications. We blend primary research with data from our syndicated, benchmarking and self-funded studies to provide clients with exceptional research insight that helps solve their challenges. Our research specialties include brand, communications, CX, product development and segmentation. Our syndicated products, known as Cogent Reports, help clients understand the market environment, explore industry trends and monitor their brand within the competitive landscape. Founded in 1989, Market Strategies is one of the largest market research firms in the world. Read Market Strategies’ blog at FreshMR, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005174/en/

CONTACT: Market Strategies International

Lisa Viselli, 734.779.6851

lisa.viselli@marketstrategies.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TECHNOLOGY INTERNET TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING CONSUMER FAMILY MEN

SOURCE: Market Strategies International

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/02/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005174/en