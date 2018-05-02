Sentient Jet to Support Homes for Our Troops, Nonprofit Organization That Provides Specially Adapted Custom Homes for Veterans, Through Sponsorship of Kentucky Derby Contender Combatant

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company and the Preferred Private Aviation Partner of the Kentucky DerbyPresented by Woodford Reserve ® ,LonginesKentucky Oaks ®, and Churchill Downs Racetrack ® is pleased to announce it will sponsor Combatant for the 144 th running of the Kentucky Derby in an effort to generate awareness and support for Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit organization championed by Combatant’s ownership group – Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC – that builds homes for severely injured Veterans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005306/en/

Sentient Jet to Support Combatant at the 2018 Kentucky Derby (Photo: Business Wire)

Homes For Our Troops builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post – 9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries, and these homes enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar has gone directly to program services for Veterans. Homes For Our Troops builds homes where a Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the individual after home delivery. Empowered by the freedom that a donated, specially adapted custom home brings, Veterans can focus on their recovery and returning to their life’s work of serving others.

Sentient Jet will be supporting Team Combatant and Homes For Our Troops throughout Derby weekend. On Thursday, May 3 rd, Sentient Jet will host a group of Veterans on the backside of Churchill Downs for a personal introduction to the Combatant team and the rest of the Derby field. Participating in the event will be Kentucky native Jacob Tamme, a retired NFL tight-end for the Colts, Broncos and Falcons and University of Kentucky alumnus who is known for his support of Veterans through the charity Swings for Soldiers, which he hosts with his wife Allison. On Saturday, May 5 th, Sentient will host the Veterans and their spouses as their guests for a special day at the races, beginning with the Sentient Jet Breakfast hosted by Brand Ambassador, celebrity chef, and horse racing fan Bobby Flay at local hotel 21C.

“As we head into our third year as the preferred private aviation partner of the Kentucky Derby, we are excited to mark this milestone with a special contribution to the community. We are honored to support Team Combatant and the important cause this impressive horse represents,” said Andrew Collins, president and CEO of Sentient Jet. “Combatant joins an elite group of horses that Sentient has hand-picked to support over the last few years, including 2016 Derby-winner Nyquist and 2017 runner-up Lookin’ at Lee. We are looking forward to an exciting weekend cheering Combatant on in Louisville.”

"Since 2004, we have built over 250 homes nationwide, and we hope that the awareness garnered through Combatant's efforts in the Derby will help us reach our goal of building a home for every Iraq and Afghanistan Veteran who qualifies for one of our specially adapted custom homes,” said Tom Landwermeyer, President/CEO at Homes For Our Troops.

Trained by Steve Asmussen, Combatant is a three-year old horse whose name pays homage to the Veterans whom his ownership group is invested in supporting through Homes For Our Troops. Combatant’s record three straight runner-up finishes in key 2018 races have earned him attention as a promising contender for the 144 th Kentucky Derby. Combatant is owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, the co-owners of 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner and two-time winner of the Kentucky Oaks with Summerly and Untapable, and Willis Horton Racing LLC, who has campaigned such notable horses as Will Take Charge and Take Charge Brandi, both Eclipse Award winners. Willis Horton is a longtime horse owner as well as a successful businessman who helmed his family’s D.R. Horton Custom Homes until the business went public in 1992 before dedicating himself full-time to Thoroughbred ownership. Combatant Ownership group will donate 100% of proceeds from Official Kentucky Derby “Combatant" merchandise sales to Homes For Our Troops. Merchandise will be available on-site at the Churchill Downs Store or online at Kentucky Derby Store.

"Derby Saturday is one of the most exciting and highly anticipated horse racing events of the year,” said Case Clay, Representative of Team Combatant. “As Combatant prepares for his Derby run, we are thrilled to partner with Sentient Jet to help bring awareness to an important foundation at the 2018 Kentucky Derby.”

As one of the country’s leading private aviation companies, Sentient Jet provides clients with private flying opportunities for all their air travel needs. Sentient Jet offers its 25-Hour Jet Card in four jet-size options, allowing clients to purchase flight time on Light, Mid, Super-Mid, and Heavy aircraft as well as in two age classes (Preferred and Select). The company recently announced the SJ25+ Jet Card, which offers Cardholders guaranteed access to the most popular and luxurious Super-Mid Size Jets, all of which are Wi-Fi enabled. Sentient Jet Cardholders receive a rare combination of industry leading service at a tremendous value.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation, Sentient Jet is one of the leading private aviation companies in the country. The Sentient Jet Card Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Boasting a robust digital heritage, Sentient launched a mobile app in 2016, allowing Cardholders to book private jet travel on-demand, as well as receive flight details, immediate assistance through a 24/7 live chat feature, and localized recommendations for exclusive benefits. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a privately funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post – 9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar has gone directly to our program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Visit to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005306/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Nike Communications, Inc.

Hayley Karlan, 646-654-3445

HKarlan@nikecomm.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION PHILANTHROPY DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE FUND RAISING

SOURCE: Sentient Jet

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/02/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005306/en