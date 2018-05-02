ENCELIUM® EXTEND Light Management System Enables Smart Lighting and IoT Applications for Commercial Interior and Building Site Spaces

WILMINGTON, Mass. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--, a global high-tech lighting company, today announced thefor commercial interior and building site spaces that seek the features and functionality of an advanced lighting control solution combined with a platform for the Internet of Things (IoT). The ENCELIUM EXTEND Networked LMS offers advanced energy reporting, data analytics, building automation system integration and web-accessible control. In addition, a number of recent innovations by Osram are compatible with the ENCELIUM EXTEND Networked LMS and expand system functionality, including themodule, DEXAL™ ( D ata Ex change (interface) for A dvanced L ighting) technology, and the newly launched. These innovative technologies enable the ENCELIUM EXTEND Networked LMS to create the technology infrastructure necessary for smart lighting and other smart building and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Image courtesy of OSRAM

Existing customers of the ENCELIUM Networked LMS can easily upgrade to the ENCELIUM EXTEND Networked LMS which will be demonstrated at LIGHTFAIR International (LFI) 2018, the world’s largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, held May 8-10, 2018, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Osram will be located in Booth #1002 at LFI.

“The ENCELIUM EXTEND Networked LMS makes it possible for facility managers and building owners to control both interior and exterior perimeters of building sites with one comprehensive system and user-friendly interface,” said Tom Shottes, CEO of Osram Digital Lighting Systems, Americas Region. “We have built out the functionality of the system to include our latest technology innovations, enabling customers to leverage the ENCELIUM EXTEND Networked LMS as their technology infrastructure for entry into smart building and IoT applications. The ENCELIUM EXTEND Networked LMS enables customers to continually optimize their lighting inside and outside of their facilities, and creates a sensor-rich smart network for applications beyond smart lighting. Existing ENCELIUM Networked LMS sites can be upgraded quickly and easily.”

Recent Innovations by Osram that are compatible with the ENCELIUM EXTEND Networked LMS include:

The SensiLUM wireless integrated sensor enables occupancy detection, daylight harvesting and individual or group control of luminaires. The SensiLUM sensor offers 0-10V dimming or DEXAL technology control options. It fits into an industry standard ½-inch knockout in any luminaire. DEXAL ( D ata Ex change (interface) for A dvanced L ighting) technology enables bi-directional communication and power between the LED driver and SensiLUM wireless integrated sensors or Connected Lighting Modules (CLMs) by Osram. DEXAL technology communicates exact luminaire-specific data including power consumption, temperature profile, operating hours and diagnostics to connected light management systems. The WSLC module expands the ENCELIUM EXTEND system control space to outside areas of a building including entrances, adjacent walkways and parking areas as well as private drives and approach ways.

To learn more about the ENCELIUM EXTEND Networked LMS and to explore its capabilities, stop by the Osram Booth #1002 at LFI 2018, May 8-10, 2018, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Additional information can be found at www.osram.us/extend or on the Digital Systems blog at info.osram.us/blog.

ABOUT OSRAM OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smart phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 26,400 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2017 (September 30) and generated revenue of more than €4.1 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM Americas, a group of OSRAM companies located in North and South America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

OSRAM is a registered trademark of OSRAM GmbH. ENCELIUM is a registered trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc. SensiLUM and DEXAL are trademarks of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

