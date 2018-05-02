ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Elena Ridloff, CFA, has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, leading investor and financial communications activities. She will report to Steve Davis, ACADIA’s President and Chief Executive Officer and serve as a member of the company’s Executive Management Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elena Ridloff to our senior leadership team,” said Mr. Davis. “Elena’s deep knowledge of the healthcare industry, strong relationships with the financial community, and keen understanding of capital markets make her a valuable addition to the team as we continue to advance our development and commercial efforts focused on CNS disorders with high unmet needs.”

Ms. Ridloff joins ACADIA from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where she was Vice President, Investor Relations reporting to the Chief Financial Officer and serving as a member of the Operating Committee. In building and leading the investor relations function at Alexion, she played a key role in developing and executing the company’s investor relations strategy and outreach to broaden and strengthen the shareholder base. Prior to Alexion, she was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Member of BIOVISIO, an independent consulting firm providing strategic, financial and investor relations counsel to the life sciences industry. Ms. Ridloff was also a Managing Director at Maverick Capital, a hedge fund based in New York, and was responsible for investments in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and life science sectors.

Ms. Ridloff attended the University of Pennsylvania where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and Sociology of Science. She is also a CFA ® charterholder.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. ACADIA maintains a website at www.acadia-pharm.com to which we regularly post copies of our press releases as well as additional information and through which interested parties can subscribe to receive e-mail alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements related to the advancement of ACADIA’s development and commercial efforts. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug discovery, development, approval and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to ACADIA’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as ACADIA’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ACADIA undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

