Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 2, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;16;75%;71%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;35;27;Mostly sunny, nice;37;27;NW;14;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;29;18;A shower in the p.m.;31;19;ENE;12;35%;56%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;16;11;Mostly sunny;17;11;WSW;18;60%;16%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thickening clouds;16;6;Partial sunshine;13;4;NNE;17;62%;1%;6

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;9;2;Rain and drizzle;9;4;SE;15;57%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Turning cloudy;28;15;SSE;18;20%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;10;1;Becoming cloudy;12;5;SSE;18;55%;57%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;Sunshine and hot;34;21;ENE;16;45%;2%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;27;16;Hazy sun;26;16;SE;15;56%;30%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;S;7;64%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;34;20;An afternoon shower;32;21;NNW;11;46%;51%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;A morning t-storm;34;24;ENE;9;73%;65%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;34;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;SW;8;55%;55%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;S;10;71%;63%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;20;11;Partial sunshine;21;13;NE;14;55%;21%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;25;13;Sunny and nice;24;12;SW;15;16%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;Periods of sun, warm;28;18;ESE;19;43%;15%;7

Berlin, Germany;A stray t-shower;18;11;Showers around;20;6;N;12;62%;62%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;17;10;A t-storm in spots;19;11;S;8;75%;88%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;E;13;60%;34%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Severe thunderstorms;28;14;Showers and t-storms;28;15;N;8;52%;62%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;15;4;NNE;10;60%;2%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;27;11;Clouds and sun, warm;28;13;ESE;15;57%;3%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A severe t-storm;30;15;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;NE;9;41%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;21;18;Areas of low clouds;23;19;SE;10;76%;45%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;29;18;A morning t-storm;30;18;WNW;8;42%;74%;9

Busan, South Korea;Periods of rain;22;11;An afternoon shower;20;10;WNW;31;42%;40%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny and hot;36;23;Some sun, summerlike;38;28;SSE;10;17%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;18;12;Sunny;21;11;ESE;18;57%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;ESE;7;59%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;37;30;Mostly sunny, humid;37;28;SSE;19;64%;11%;13

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;26;17;Showers and t-storms;22;15;S;18;78%;86%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;11;78%;68%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;14;7;Showers around;13;5;WNW;13;71%;60%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;N;20;78%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Clearing;30;22;A severe t-storm;28;20;S;19;79%;85%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Brief p.m. showers;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;S;15;88%;88%;4

Delhi, India;Clouding up, warm;38;28;A t-storm around;38;28;SE;22;47%;42%;11

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;13;4;Spotty showers;13;4;SW;13;65%;71%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;36;25;SW;9;59%;78%;3

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;34;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;SE;8;74%;100%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;12;5;Spotty showers;13;9;WSW;21;80%;78%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;22;11;A t-storm in spots;23;11;NNE;7;54%;54%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;20;12;Partly sunny;21;14;W;17;67%;17%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;SE;6;84%;79%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny;24;14;ESE;6;63%;37%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ENE;20;69%;41%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;10;4;Partly sunny;12;6;ESE;12;79%;74%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;35;26;Partly sunny;34;25;SE;10;67%;63%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;Brief p.m. showers;31;22;E;12;78%;77%;10

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;28;21;Cloudy;28;21;ENE;20;70%;55%;3

Hyderabad, India;Clouding up;39;26;Hazy sunshine;39;26;SE;8;43%;27%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, not as hot;35;21;A shower in the a.m.;32;21;N;15;48%;55%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;22;16;Partly sunny, warm;26;17;NE;12;58%;3%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A downpour;33;25;ENE;8;68%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;28;Sunny and very warm;36;27;WSW;18;51%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;WSW;11;45%;25%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;26;11;Mostly sunny;25;11;NNW;10;26%;26%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;37;27;Hotter with hazy sun;43;27;WNW;12;24%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;S;8;76%;70%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;44;27;Sunny and hot;44;28;N;8;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;30;11;Periods of sun, warm;28;11;SE;9;38%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NE;14;64%;82%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A shower or t-storm;32;23;WSW;8;74%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;35;25;A t-storm around;34;25;SSW;15;62%;79%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;33;24;A t-storm around;34;25;N;6;69%;75%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;1;A t-storm in spots;16;2;NE;11;49%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SW;11;73%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;21;18;Mostly sunny;21;17;S;10;80%;40%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;15;11;Partial sunshine;19;11;NNW;15;68%;5%;8

London, United Kingdom;Rain tapering off;12;4;Partly sunny;15;7;SW;10;58%;26%;4

Los Angeles, United States;A passing shower;18;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;S;9;57%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;Partly sunny;32;25;W;10;73%;32%;9

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;19;11;Partly sunny;20;7;NNE;10;46%;8%;9

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;31;28;A t-storm around;32;28;W;12;67%;82%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;E;8;79%;84%;10

Manila, Philippines;Turning sunny;34;26;High clouds and warm;37;27;E;12;49%;17%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;23;14;Showers and t-storms;25;12;NW;24;45%;84%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;14;High clouds;25;14;N;6;44%;33%;14

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;27;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;ENE;24;62%;66%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;23;10;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;SSE;12;58%;51%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;A t-storm or two;30;26;SSW;16;76%;82%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;20;17;Clouds and sun;22;18;SE;10;71%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;23;15;Rain and drizzle;20;11;W;6;73%;88%;2

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;27;13;Mostly sunny, warm;23;11;NE;9;46%;3%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;27;Hazy sunshine;33;27;NW;13;68%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;23;15;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;S;12;70%;76%;12

New York, United States;Sunny and breezy;31;20;Some sunshine;31;21;SW;20;46%;44%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;Mostly sunny;32;18;ESE;14;36%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;9;1;An afternoon shower;10;-1;NNW;18;50%;56%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;23;16;A passing shower;21;12;WSW;23;49%;80%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;13;3;Chilly with rain;9;0;WSW;9;83%;68%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;24;12;Rain and drizzle;20;10;NNW;15;74%;79%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;25;An afternoon shower;29;24;WSW;8;78%;80%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;33;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;14;77%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;28;23;A shower or t-storm;30;24;ENE;11;79%;66%;12

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;17;6;Partly sunny;17;6;NNE;12;59%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;20;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;SE;14;50%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;25;Partly sunny;33;26;WSW;9;65%;70%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Considerable clouds;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SE;18;73%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SSW;9;51%;55%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershower;20;12;Showers and t-storms;18;8;N;10;76%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain this morning;17;8;Showers around;19;7;WNW;21;47%;61%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;A t-storm in spots;20;12;SE;11;75%;80%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;18;9;Mostly sunny;18;10;E;12;63%;15%;10

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;23;A shower;28;23;SE;13;77%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of rain;6;2;A little a.m. rain;5;1;SSW;24;62%;80%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;16;7;Warmer with sunshine;23;10;SSW;12;55%;55%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;Partly sunny;27;21;ENE;10;75%;30%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Sunshine, pleasant;36;26;NNE;10;14%;25%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;27;15;Thunderstorms;22;13;WSW;11;82%;87%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and milder;14;4;Mostly cloudy;13;8;E;13;69%;81%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;18;11;Clouds, then sun;17;10;W;17;72%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;Couple of t-storms;29;17;ENE;10;68%;66%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;24;Showers and t-storms;27;24;SE;20;79%;85%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;26;19;A t-shower in spots;24;18;NNW;8;81%;78%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;13;Mostly cloudy;25;15;ENE;13;40%;33%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;23;8;SW;5;48%;12%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;Couple of t-storms;28;21;NNE;10;78%;93%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;16;7;Partly sunny;21;7;N;13;67%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;20;10;Sun and clouds;22;10;SSW;9;55%;26%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, not as warm;23;9;Spotty showers;17;10;NW;17;48%;77%;10

Shanghai, China;Plenty of clouds;26;15;Partly sunny;25;16;E;16;39%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;ESE;9;71%;60%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warm;27;11;Clouds and sun, warm;25;12;SSE;15;53%;29%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;E;22;70%;83%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Cooler with rain;12;4;SSW;14;74%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;High clouds;23;15;Mostly cloudy;27;19;N;17;57%;7%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;32;21;Cooler;22;19;ESE;21;68%;33%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;11;4;Spotty showers;14;6;ESE;8;69%;86%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;25;14;ESE;8;42%;2%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny, nice and warm;23;10;Mostly sunny;26;12;ENE;11;48%;19%;9

Tehran, Iran;Warmer;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;ESE;11;36%;32%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with sunshine;33;21;Clearing and hot;34;23;E;10;36%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;32;17;Heavy thunderstorms;28;15;SSE;9;56%;86%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;21;19;A shower or two;28;16;NW;36;60%;56%;4

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, a shower;20;12;Rain;16;11;NNW;22;84%;96%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Fog will lift;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;S;22;41%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;17;14;Rain and drizzle;20;14;W;39;61%;69%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;20;3;Warm with some sun;23;1;SW;16;18%;5%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;17;10;Clearing;20;10;ESE;8;50%;37%;4

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;26;14;Showers and t-storms;26;14;NW;11;56%;69%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;NNW;9;76%;88%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;19;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;12;SSE;15;53%;55%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;23;14;A heavy thunderstorm;30;10;NNW;14;46%;73%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;12;9;Mostly sunny;16;10;NE;7;69%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm around;33;25;SSW;8;67%;65%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;23;11;A t-storm in spots;24;12;NE;5;43%;61%;9

_____

