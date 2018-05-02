Rubius Therapeutics Appoints Jonathan R. Symonds to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Rubius Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the development of a versatile new class of ready-to-use cellular therapies, today announced the appointment of Jonathan R. Symonds, CBE, to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Jonathan to our board of directors,” said David Epstein, Executive Chairman of Rubius. “Jonathan’s expertise in pharma, biotech and finance will be a great asset to Rubius.”

Jonathan R. Symonds, CBE, has extensive governance, financial management and group reorganization experience across a number of sectors. Since April 2014, Mr. Symonds has been a director of HSBC Holdings, an international banking and financial institution. He served as the Chief Financial Officer of Novartis AG from September 2009 to January 2014 and prior to that was a partner at Goldman Sachs and Chief Financial Officer of AstraZeneca. He is the Chairman of Proteus Digital Health, a digital medicine company, and a director of Genomics England plc, a government organization leading a genomics project.

“I am thrilled to join Rubius’ board of directors and look forward to helping the Rubius team deliver on the exciting potential of cellular therapies,” said Mr. Symonds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is pioneering the development of a new class of medicines, Red Cell Therapeutics, or RCTs. Rubius has designed a proprietary platform to genetically engineer and culture RCTs that are selective, potent and ready-to-use cellular therapies.

Rubius believes that its RCTs will provide life-changing or life-saving benefits for patients with severe diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Utilizing the Rubius Erythrocyte Design (RED) Platform, Rubius is advancing a broad pipeline of RCT product candidates in rare diseases, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Rubius was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2013.

