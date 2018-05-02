Atlanta Maintains Top Spot in Walgreens Every One Counts Hometown Challenge in Support of Red Nose Day in the U.S., For the Week of April 23

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--In support of the fourth annual Red Nose Day in the U.S., Walgreens today released the latest rankings for its Every One Counts Hometown Challenge, which shows Atlanta as the top market for overall Red Nose Day fundraising activity.

The challenge features 10 U.S. markets – deemed Walgreens ‘Red Rally Markets’ for their integral role in helping to rally their communities to help end child poverty – going nose-to-nose in a challenge to raise the most money for the Red Nose Day cause during the eight-week campaign Following Red Nose Day, which takes place May 24 with a special night of programming on NBC, Walgreens will announce the winner of the challenge with a formal proclamation to the victorious city, designated as “Red Nose Day Hometown Hero” for the next 12 months.

Week three rankings of the Every One Counts Hometown Challenge are:

Hometown Challenge Progress Report (week of 04/23/18)

1. Atlanta, Ga.

2. Miami, Fla.

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Phoenix, Ariz.

5. Chicago

6. Los Angeles

7. Seattle, Wash.

8. Philadelphia, Penn.

9. Newark, N.J./New York City

10. Houston, Texas

The weekly rankings are compiled using store-level data for combined Red Nose Day sales (Red Noses and Red Nose Day related merchandise) across Walgreens store locations in designated Red Rally markets. Data for the progress report is analyzed at a geographic market level to measure total store performance of Red Nose Day sales.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( walgreens.com ), a provider of trusted care in communities since 1901, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. Walgreens operates 8,100 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief USA, also known as Comic Relief Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion since the campaign’s founding in 1988. Since launching in the U.S. in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $100 million, which has positively impacted more than 8.3 million children, both in America and abroad. Money raised by Red Nose Day USA supports programs that keep children in need safe, healthy and educated. Red Nose Day USA has received generous support from millions of Americans, hundreds of celebrities and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. For more information about Red Nose Day and its impact, visit rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

