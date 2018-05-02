Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;10;75%;71%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;96;81;Mostly sunny, nice;98;81;NW;9;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;85;64;A shower in the p.m.;87;65;ENE;8;35%;56%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;61;52;Mostly sunny;62;52;WSW;11;60%;16%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thickening clouds;62;42;Partial sunshine;56;40;NNE;10;62%;1%;6

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;48;36;Rain and drizzle;48;39;SE;9;57%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;Turning cloudy;83;60;SSE;11;20%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;51;34;Becoming cloudy;54;40;SSE;11;55%;57%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;Sunshine and hot;93;70;ENE;10;45%;2%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;81;60;Hazy sun;79;61;SE;9;56%;30%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;65;49;Plenty of sunshine;65;50;S;4;64%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;93;68;An afternoon shower;89;69;NNW;7;46%;51%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;75;A morning t-storm;92;75;ENE;5;73%;65%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;93;73;A t-storm in spots;95;73;SW;5;55%;55%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;77;S;6;71%;63%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;68;52;Partial sunshine;70;55;NE;9;55%;21%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;77;55;Sunny and nice;75;54;SW;9;16%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;85;63;Periods of sun, warm;82;65;ESE;12;43%;15%;7

Berlin, Germany;A stray t-shower;64;52;Showers around;68;43;N;7;62%;62%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;63;50;A t-storm in spots;66;51;S;5;75%;88%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;61;Mostly sunny;81;61;E;8;60%;34%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Severe thunderstorms;82;58;Showers and t-storms;82;58;N;5;52%;62%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;62;41;Partly sunny;59;40;NNE;6;60%;2%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;80;52;Clouds and sun, warm;83;55;ESE;9;57%;3%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A severe t-storm;87;58;Clouds and sun, warm;84;61;NE;6;41%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;69;64;Areas of low clouds;73;66;SE;6;76%;45%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;85;65;A morning t-storm;85;65;WNW;5;42%;74%;9

Busan, South Korea;Periods of rain;71;52;An afternoon shower;69;51;WNW;19;42%;40%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;Some sun, summerlike;101;83;SSE;6;17%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;65;54;Sunny;70;51;ESE;11;57%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm in spots;81;67;ESE;4;59%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;99;86;Mostly sunny, humid;99;83;SSE;12;64%;11%;13

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;78;62;Showers and t-storms;71;59;S;11;78%;86%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSW;7;78%;68%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;56;44;Showers around;56;41;WNW;8;71%;60%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;77;67;Sunny and pleasant;76;66;N;12;78%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Clearing;86;71;A severe t-storm;82;68;S;12;79%;85%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Brief p.m. showers;82;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;S;9;88%;88%;4

Delhi, India;Clouding up, warm;100;82;A t-storm around;101;82;SE;14;47%;42%;11

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;55;39;Spotty showers;55;39;SW;8;65%;71%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;90;77;A t-storm or two;97;78;SW;5;59%;78%;3

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;94;73;Afternoon showers;88;73;SE;5;74%;100%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;54;41;Spotty showers;55;48;WSW;13;80%;78%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;72;51;A t-storm in spots;73;52;NNE;4;54%;54%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;67;53;Partly sunny;69;58;W;10;67%;17%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;SE;4;84%;79%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Partly sunny;75;57;ESE;4;63%;37%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;84;72;A t-storm in spots;85;72;ENE;12;69%;41%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;49;39;Partly sunny;53;42;ESE;7;79%;74%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;95;79;Partly sunny;93;77;SE;6;67%;63%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;87;74;Brief p.m. showers;88;72;E;7;78%;77%;10

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;82;70;Cloudy;82;70;ENE;12;70%;55%;3

Hyderabad, India;Clouding up;103;79;Hazy sunshine;102;78;SE;5;43%;27%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, not as hot;94;70;A shower in the a.m.;90;69;N;10;48%;55%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;71;60;Partly sunny, warm;79;63;NE;7;58%;3%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;A downpour;92;76;ENE;5;68%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;101;82;Sunny and very warm;97;80;WSW;11;51%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;49;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;WSW;7;45%;25%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;79;52;Mostly sunny;77;52;NNW;6;26%;26%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;80;Hotter with hazy sun;110;81;WNW;8;24%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;58;A t-storm in spots;75;59;S;5;76%;70%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;111;80;Sunny and hot;112;83;N;5;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;87;52;Periods of sun, warm;82;52;SE;5;38%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A shower or t-storm;87;74;NE;9;64%;82%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A shower or t-storm;90;73;WSW;5;74%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;95;77;A t-storm around;92;76;SSW;9;62%;79%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;92;76;A t-storm around;93;76;N;3;69%;75%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;62;35;A t-storm in spots;61;35;NE;7;49%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A shower or t-storm;89;79;SW;7;73%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;70;64;Mostly sunny;70;63;S;6;80%;40%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;59;52;Partial sunshine;67;53;NNW;10;68%;5%;8

London, United Kingdom;Rain tapering off;54;40;Partly sunny;59;44;SW;6;58%;26%;4

Los Angeles, United States;A passing shower;65;52;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;S;6;57%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, warm;92;77;Partly sunny;89;77;W;6;73%;32%;9

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;66;51;Partly sunny;68;45;NNE;6;46%;8%;9

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;88;83;A t-storm around;90;82;W;8;67%;82%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;82;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;E;5;79%;84%;10

Manila, Philippines;Turning sunny;93;79;High clouds and warm;99;81;E;8;49%;17%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;73;57;Showers and t-storms;77;53;NW;15;45%;84%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;57;High clouds;78;57;N;4;44%;33%;14

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;81;75;A shower in the a.m.;82;74;ENE;15;62%;66%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;74;50;A p.m. t-storm;79;53;SSE;7;58%;51%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;79;A t-storm or two;86;78;SSW;10;76%;82%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;69;63;Clouds and sun;72;64;SE;6;71%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;74;59;Rain and drizzle;68;52;W;4;73%;88%;2

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;80;56;Mostly sunny, warm;74;51;NE;6;46%;3%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;81;Hazy sunshine;92;81;NW;8;68%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;74;58;A p.m. t-storm;75;61;S;7;70%;76%;12

New York, United States;Sunny and breezy;88;68;Some sunshine;88;70;SW;12;46%;44%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;88;66;Mostly sunny;90;64;ESE;9;36%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;47;33;An afternoon shower;51;30;NNW;11;50%;56%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;73;61;A passing shower;70;54;WSW;14;49%;80%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;55;37;Chilly with rain;47;32;WSW;6;83%;68%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;74;54;Rain and drizzle;68;50;NNW;9;74%;79%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;84;77;An afternoon shower;85;76;WSW;5;78%;80%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;91;77;Showers and t-storms;89;76;NW;9;77%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;82;74;A shower or t-storm;85;75;ENE;7;79%;66%;12

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;62;43;Partly sunny;63;44;NNE;7;59%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;68;51;Mostly sunny;66;49;SE;9;50%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;93;77;Partly sunny;92;78;WSW;6;65%;70%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Considerable clouds;89;73;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;11;73%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSW;5;51%;55%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershower;68;53;Showers and t-storms;64;47;N;6;76%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain this morning;63;46;Showers around;66;44;WNW;13;47%;61%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. t-storm;71;53;A t-storm in spots;68;54;SE;7;75%;80%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;65;49;Mostly sunny;65;50;E;7;63%;15%;10

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;84;73;A shower;83;74;SE;8;77%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of rain;42;35;A little a.m. rain;41;34;SSW;15;62%;80%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;60;44;Warmer with sunshine;73;50;SSW;8;55%;55%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;81;71;Partly sunny;81;71;ENE;6;75%;30%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;Sunshine, pleasant;97;79;NNE;7;14%;25%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;80;60;Thunderstorms;72;55;WSW;7;82%;87%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and milder;57;38;Mostly cloudy;55;46;E;8;69%;81%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;64;52;Clouds, then sun;63;51;W;10;72%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun, nice;84;63;Couple of t-storms;85;63;ENE;6;68%;66%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;83;75;Showers and t-storms;81;75;SE;12;79%;85%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;78;66;A t-shower in spots;76;65;NNW;5;81%;78%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;76;56;Mostly cloudy;78;59;ENE;8;40%;33%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;71;47;Partly sunny;74;47;SW;3;48%;12%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;83;71;Couple of t-storms;83;70;NNE;6;78%;93%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;61;44;Partly sunny;69;45;N;8;67%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;68;50;Sun and clouds;72;50;SSW;6;55%;26%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, not as warm;73;49;Spotty showers;62;50;NW;10;48%;77%;10

Shanghai, China;Plenty of clouds;79;59;Partly sunny;77;61;E;10;39%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;93;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;ESE;6;71%;60%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warm;81;51;Clouds and sun, warm;77;53;SSE;9;53%;29%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower or two;84;73;E;14;70%;83%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;56;40;Cooler with rain;53;40;SSW;9;74%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;High clouds;74;59;Mostly cloudy;80;66;N;11;57%;7%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;90;70;Cooler;72;67;ESE;13;68%;33%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;52;39;Spotty showers;57;43;ESE;5;69%;86%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;75;54;Mostly sunny;77;58;ESE;5;42%;2%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny, nice and warm;74;50;Mostly sunny;78;54;ENE;7;48%;19%;9

Tehran, Iran;Warmer;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;ESE;7;36%;32%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with sunshine;91;70;Clearing and hot;92;73;E;6;36%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;90;62;Heavy thunderstorms;82;60;SSE;6;56%;86%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;70;67;A shower or two;83;60;NW;22;60%;56%;4

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, a shower;67;54;Rain;60;52;NNW;14;84%;96%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Fog will lift;79;60;Sunny and pleasant;73;60;S;14;41%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;63;57;Rain and drizzle;69;58;W;24;61%;69%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;68;37;Warm with some sun;73;35;SW;10;18%;5%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;63;50;Clearing;67;50;ESE;5;50%;37%;4

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;79;58;Showers and t-storms;78;57;NW;7;56%;69%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;73;NNW;6;76%;88%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;67;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;53;SSE;9;53%;55%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;74;56;A heavy thunderstorm;86;50;NNW;9;46%;73%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;54;47;Mostly sunny;60;50;NE;4;69%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;74;A t-storm around;92;77;SSW;5;67%;65%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;74;52;A t-storm in spots;75;53;NE;3;43%;61%;9

