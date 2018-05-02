Over 10,000 endangered tortoises are rescued in Madagascar

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — International conservationists in Madagascar have been treating more than 10,000 critically endangered radiated tortoises that were seized from traffickers who had crammed them into a home with no access to food or water.

The Turtle Survival Alliance and other groups are caring for the tortoises at a wildlife facility in the Ifaty region of the Indian Ocean nation, though hundreds have died from illness and dehydration.

The alliance says the radiated tortoises were found by police at a home in Toliara on April 10 and that they likely had been collected for the illegal pet trade, possibly in Asia.

Radiated tortoises are coveted for the star pattern on their shells.

Susie Bartlett, a veterinarian with the U.S.-based Wildlife Conservation Society, says most of the surviving tortoises appear "fairly healthy."