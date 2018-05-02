UK Parliament speaker denies bullying allegations

LONDON (AP) — Some lawmakers are urging the speaker of Britain's House of Commons to resign after a former employee accused him of bullying.

Angus Sinclair says Speaker John Bercow undermined him, swore, shouted and smashed a phone while Sinclair worked as his private secretary.

Sinclair told the BBC that he signed a non-disclosure agreement when he left the job in 2010, but decided to break it because he believes speaking out is in the public interest.

Bercow's office said Wednesday that the speaker "strenuously denies" the allegations.

Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen said Wednesday that Bercow should "consider his position," but other legislators defended the speaker.

A retired judge is leading an inquiry into the Parliament's workplace culture after a wave of bullying and sexual harassment allegations involving lawmakers and staff.