Spartan Race comes to Northern Taiwan this Saturday

Taipei (Taiwan News)-- The Spartan Race (全球障礙跑競賽的領導品牌) is coming to Taoyuan this Saturday with Sprint/Super/Kids races at the Guanyin Coastal Recreation Area.

Spartan Race is an obstacle-course race varying in distance and difficulty, available in more than 20 countries and over 2 million people have participated. It includes various challenging obstacles, terrains, and barriers in which athletes have to conquer in order to race to the finish line.

Common Spartan obstacles include the rope climb, barbed wire crawl, fire jump, and spear throw. There are three main types of Spartan races: Sprint, Super and Beast; there are also kid's races available.

The Sprint race is the shortest, which is 5+ Km and 20+ obstacles., while the Super is 13+ Km with 24+ obstacles. The Beast races are 20+ Km and 30+ obstacles; the kid’s races are about 800-1600 m with an emphasis on teamwork and fun.

For those partaking in this muddy race, be sure to arrive early to check in and get warmed up; suggested arrival time is 1.5 hr before race start time. There will be an area to leave your belongings during the race.

According to the Spartan Taiwan website, Spartan participants should bring personal ID, signed waiver, towel & extra (dry) clothes, sunscreen, bug spray, and water. Things not allowed are "outside food and drink (racers, fuel for the race is OK), pets and negative attitude".

Athletes should wear what is comfortable to race in and able to get dirty because there will be parts of the race going through mud and water, climbing mountains, crawling under barbed wire and jumping through fire. It is recommended to wear "performance gear (not cotton), water packs, compression underwear, energy bars and gels".

Tickets and registration are available online only. Visit the official Spartan Race Taiwan website for registration and the Facebook page for more details.