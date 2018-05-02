HeartSciences Announces Professor Peter Macfarlane Joins Clinical Advisory Board

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--HeartSciences, a U.S.-based medical device company that is leading innovation in the field of electrocardiology through the application of continuous wavelet transform (CWT) signal processing and artificial intelligence, announced today that Peter W. Macfarlane has joined its board of clinical advisors.

Professor Peter W. Macfarlane, DSc eFESC FRSE, is an expert in the field of electrocardiology and has over 40 years’ experience in the development of computer-based systems for the interpretation of ECGs. He has authored over 300 publications and peer-reviewed papers, as well as numerous books on the subject. Professor Macfarlane is recognized as a pioneer in the use of computers in hospital-based ECG interpretation. The work of his team has been adopted commercially, and the University of Glasgow ECG interpretation analysis developed in his laboratory is currently used worldwide. The Glasgow analysis is incorporated in the MyoVista® where it complements HeartSciences by providing computerized analysis of the conventional ECG waveform. At present, he is Emeritus Professor and Honorary Senior Research Fellow of the University of Glasgow. In 2014, Professor Macfarlane was awarded a CBE for services to British healthcare.

Peter is the current President of the International Society of Computerized Electrocardiology (ISCE). He also serves as Treasurer of the International Society of Electrocardiology (ISE), having been President in the past. His major interest throughout his career has been the application of computer techniques to ECG interpretation.

“HeartSciences’ use of computerized techniques, such as signal processing and artificial intelligence, is truly innovative. I look forward to contributing to HeartSciences’ success,” said Macfarlane.

“HeartSciences is honored to have Peter join our Clinical Advisory Board. His wealth of experience and expertise in the application of computer techniques in electrocardiology aligns well with the company’s technology and vision for the future,” said Mark Hilz, chief executive officer of HeartSciences. “We look forward to working with Peter to achieve our shared goals of improving ECG capabilities for the detection of heart disease.”

HeartSciences is leading innovation in the field of electrocardiology through the application of continuous wavelet transform (CWT) signal processing and artificial intelligence. Wavelet signal processing is currently used in many different industries as an important tool to provide insights and new valuable data related to spectral analysis of a signal. HeartSciences’ MyoVista® Wavelet ECG ( wav ECG™) Device is a first-to-market, 12-lead resting electrocardiograph with new informatics based on wavelet signal processing. Patented informatics focus on energy-related information rather than conventional voltage-based data. HeartSciences’ mission is to enable accurate, affordable screening for the early detection of heart disease.

In addition to proprietary informatics, the MyoVista wav ECG Device has full, 12-lead resting ECG capabilities, including analysis using the Glasgow Algorithm, one of the world’s most respected interpretive processes. The device has a 15.6-inch, high-resolution touchscreen display and incorporates many features commonly associated with a tablet device, requiring minimal user training with no change in ECG clinical workflow. The MyoVista wav ECG Device is not currently available for commercial sale or distribution in the United States.

HeartSciences is a privately-held U.S. corporation based in Southlake, Texas.

