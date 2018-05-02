Yum! Brands Reports First-Quarter GAAP Operating Profit Growth of 14%; Flat First-Quarter Core Operating Profit Growth; Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. First-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.27, an increase of 66%. First-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $0.90, an increase of 38%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005710/en/

GREG CREED COMMENTS

Greg Creed, CEO, said “As we begin the second full year of our transformation journey, I’m pleased with our progress towards becoming a more focused, more franchised and more efficient company. As a result of the timing mismatch between refranchising and associated G&A savings and the new revenue recognition accounting standard, core operating profit growth was flat, which is consistent with our expectations. We’re maintaining all aspects of our full-year 2018 guidance and remain confident that this transformation is building a strong foundation for long-term growth and will deliver increased returns for our stakeholders.”

FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 4%, with KFC at 6%, Taco Bell at 4% and Pizza Hut at 2%. We opened 239 net new units for 3% net new unit growth. We refranchised 144 restaurants, including 52 KFC, 43 Pizza Hut and 49 Taco Bell units, for pre-tax proceeds of $205 million. We recorded net refranchising gains of $156 million in Special Items. As of quarter end, our global franchise ownership mix was 97%. We repurchased 6.5 million shares totaling $528 million at an average price of $81. We reflected the change in fair value of our investment in Grubhub by recording $66 million of pre-tax investment income, resulting in $0.16 in EPS. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted divisional operating profit by $16 million.

All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. As required, we adopted a new accounting standard on revenue recognition effective January 1, 2018. Prior year results have not been restated for this change. See the Other Items section of this release for further details.

System sales growth figures exclude foreign currency translation (“F/X”) and core operating profit growth figures exclude F/X and Special Items. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact worldwide GAAP results. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further details.

KFC DIVISION

KFC Division opened 262 new international restaurants in 42 countries. Operating margin increased 5.3 percentage points driven by refranchising and same-store sales growth, partially offset by the gross up of advertising fund revenues and offsetting expenses required by the revenue recognition accounting standard. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $13 million.

PIZZA HUT DIVISION

Pizza Hut Division opened 148 new international restaurants in 39 countries. Operating margin decreased 0.6 percentage points driven by the gross up of advertising fund revenues and offsetting expenses required by the revenue recognition accounting standard, partially offset by refranchising. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $3 million.

TACO BELL DIVISION

Taco Bell Division opened 56 new restaurants, including 11 new international restaurants. Operating margin decreased 2.7 percentage points driven by the gross up of advertising fund revenues and offsetting expenses required by the revenue recognition accounting standard and higher restaurant-level costs, partially offset by refranchising and same-store sales growth.

OTHER ITEMS

Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted a new accounting standard on revenue recognition. As a result, we are now recognizing upfront fees, such as initial and renewal fees we receive from franchisees, as revenue over the term of the related franchise agreement. We are also now recording incentive payments we may make to franchisees (e.g., equipment funding provided under the KFC U.S. Acceleration Agreement) as a reduction of revenue over the period of expected cash flows from the franchise agreements to which the payment relates. Under our historical accounting, we recognized upfront fees from franchisees in full upon the commencement of the related franchise agreements and incentive payments made to franchisees when we were obligated to make the payment.

Additionally, the new accounting standard requires us to begin recording other revenues we receive from franchisees and the related expenses on a gross basis within our Income Statement. Previously, these revenues and expenses, the largest of which relate to franchisee contributions to and subsequent expenditures from advertising cooperatives we consolidate, have been reported on a net basis within our Income Statement. We have reported these revenues and expenses in our Income Statement on the two new line items of Franchise contributions for advertising and other services and Franchise advertising and other services expense.

Prior results have not been restated for the impact of this accounting change and therefore remain reported as they have been historically. However, the adoption was done on a modified retrospective basis resulting in the current year impact being reported as if the now-required accounting had been in place since the inception of currently active franchise agreements or when franchise incentive payments were originally made. On a full-year basis we anticipate that the non-cash impacts of adopting the new revenue recognition standard will negatively impact Core Operating Profit growth by 2 to 3 percentage points. Core Operating Profit growth was negatively impacted by less than one percentage point for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as a result of the new standard. The lower first quarter impact was expected as the majority of our new unit development for which we receive upfront fees, which will now be spread versus recognized upfront, is expected to occur later in the year.

Disclosures pertaining to outstanding debt in our Restricted Group capital structure will be provided at the time of the filing of the first-quarter Form 10-Q.

CONFERENCE CALL

Yum! Brands, Inc. will host a conference call to review the company’s financial performance and strategies at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The number is 877/815-2029 for U.S. callers and 706/645-9271 for international callers, conference ID 6087438.

The call will be available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Wednesday, May 2, 2018 through Wednesday, June 13, 2018. To access the playback, dial 855/859-2056 in the U.S. and 404/537-3406 internationally, conference ID 6087438.

The webcast and the playback can be accessed via the internet by visiting Yum! Brands’ website, and selecting “Q1 2018 Yum! Brands, Inc. Earnings Call.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ONLINE

Quarter end dates for each division, restaurant count details, definitions of terms and Restricted Group financial information are available at . Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included within this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This article has been truncated. You can see the rest of this article by visiting http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005710/en.