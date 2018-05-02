Meghan and Harry choose horse-drawn carriage for wedding day

The Ascot Landau open carriage, which will be used in the case of dry weather, for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, stands rea
Martin Oates, Senior Carriage Restorer, polishes the Scottish State Coach, which will be used in the case of wet weather for the wedding of Britain's
Philip Barnard-Brown, Senior Coachman at the Buckingham Palace Mews, leads a Windsor Grey, one of the four horses that will pull the carriage at the w
A Cleveland Bay horse in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in London, during preparations ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan
A Windsor Grey, one of the four horses that will pull the carriage at the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is groomed at the Royal
The Ascot Landau open carriage, left, which will be used in the case of dry weather, stands with the Scottish State Carriage, to be used in the case o
LONDON (AP) — It wouldn't be a royal wedding without a horse-drawn carriage.
Royal officials say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an open-topped Ascot Landau from the royal carriage collection to use in their wedding procession.
The couple's office said Wednesday that after their May 19 wedding the newlyweds will take the carriage, pulled by four horses, from Windsor Castle through the town center and back for their reception.
Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the town west of London to see them.
Kensington Palace says the couple hope it "will be a memorable moment for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."
If it rains, the couple will use the Scottish State Coach, which has a glass roof.