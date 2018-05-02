QuanticMind Unveils New Interface for Search and Shopping Platform Powered by Machine Learning

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--QuanticMind, the platform for smarter advertising, today announced its newly revamped user interface for its Search and Shopping solution. The latest generation of the QuanticMind platform gives marketers powerful reporting, enhanced collaboration features and a frictionless experience, enabling Search and Shopping performance optimization with unprecedented control and precision.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005579/en/

QuanticMind's new modern and intuitive user interface (Photo: Business Wire)

A data science-powered platform, QuanticMind drives performance and profit margins for enterprise-scale organizations through two products: QuanticMind Search, a solution that enables efficient campaign management, robust insights, and reporting, and granular bidding optimization, and QuanticMind Shopping, which drives shopping performance via powerful campaign and feed management, reporting, and optimization functionality. By empowering marketers to eliminate wasted advertising spend and capitalize on missed opportunities, these granular gains drive macro-level performance improvements.

“Today’s marketers cannot win without using predictive advertising,” said Graeme Fordyce, VP of User Experience and Design, QuanticMind. “We engineered the next generation of our platform to make marketing easier than ever. Not only will the augmented QuanticMind quickly surface the best advertising opportunities for a given audience, but the new UI also enables marketers to spend less time managing workflow and reporting so they can focus on what truly matters: improved data visualization and performance.”

Designed for a seamless user experience, the new UI includes advanced reporting and widget creation, improved workflow, and a modernized look and feel. Users can now create reports faster and an intuitive new dashboard wizard makes workflow more efficient. Modern, simplified and consistent design language make the user interface quicker and easier to work with. A more efficient experience for customers results in a more pleasurable app to work with daily as well as a more flexible and extensible product for future improvements.

“The new UI has the same comfort and ease of use that the old UI did, but with many marked upgrades,” said Kalle Tompros, Senior SEM Manager at Futuredontics, parent company of 1-800-DENTIST. “Searching for segments and filters has made reporting and data viewing much easier and faster, while the dashboard views are much more dynamic and easier to manipulate. All of these updates will definitely improve workflow and efficiency!”

Learn more about the new interface at QuanticMind’s blog.

About QuanticMind

QuanticMind, the Platform for Smarter Advertising, is the pioneer of predictive advertising management software for paid search and social channels. By reinventing ad-management point solutions through machine learning, distributed cloud computing and in-memory processing, QuanticMind delivers the most intelligent, scalable and fastest platform for maximizing advertising performance for enterprises. A global community of data-driven marketers relies on QuanticMind’s data science-powered platform to anticipate and execute the best and most granular advertising investments. To learn more, visit www.quanticmind.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005579/en/

CONTACT: QuanticMind

Lynn Langmade, 650-362-8085

lynn.langmade@quanticmind.com

or

Treble

Gina Manassero, 512-960-8222

quanticmind@treblepr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING

SOURCE: QuanticMind

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 05/02/2018 07:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005579/en