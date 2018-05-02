Southeastern Grocers Introduces Pathstone Health Services to Serve Customers’ Specialty Pharmacy Needs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Southeastern Grocers, LLC, (SEG) parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores introduces their specialty pharmacy Pathstone Health Services. Pathstone Health Services now offers all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie customers customized, convenient care for their complicated medical conditions that are often chronic in nature – including, but not limited to, cancer, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005349/en/

The new range of Pathstone specialty pharmacy services include free prescription delivery to a patient’s home or their preferred SEG pharmacy, along with convenient prescription refill services. Pathstone also provides financial assistance to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and help alleviate financial strain for customers and patients in the communities that we serve. Specially-trained pharmacists provide customized care by offering personalized check-ins, reminders and expert advice on medication side effects and potentially conflicting medications.

Gayle Shields, Vice President of Pharmacy and Operations for Southeastern Grocers said, “Our customers’ health and well-being always come first. We are excited to introduce Pathstone Health Services’ new range of specialty pharmacy services to our customers throughout the Southeast including our in-store pharmacies. We have listened to our customers and know there are medical conditions that require a specialty pharmacy in the communities that we serve. We want our customers to know they can count on us to deliver customized specialty pharmacy care including medications, clinical programs, financial assistance and adherence monitoring all with convenient delivery options. It’s all about putting people first.”

Pathstone Health Services is another way Southeastern Grocers’ pharmacies are helping customers live healthier lifestyles with low cost, convenience and care. Additional SEG pharmacy wellness and cost saving initiatives include free health screenings and consultations, year-round immunizations, free select antibiotics, diabetic and high blood pressure medications and their extensive Everyday Low Price Generic program offers $4 and $10 generics for a 30 or 90 day supply.

For more information on Pathstone Heath Services offered in BI-LO, Harveys, Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más in-store pharmacies, visit www.pathstonehealth.com,www.bi-lo.com/pharmacy, www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy,www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy,www.winndixie.com/pharmacy or call 1-800-218-8587.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC, (SEG) parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005349/en/

CONTACT: Southeastern Grocers, LLC

Kaley Shaffer, 904-612-9441

Senior Manager, Consumer Communications

media@segrocers.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET

SOURCE: Southeastern Grocers, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 05/02/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005349/en