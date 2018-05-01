Taiwan terrorism suspect unlikely to return home soon: reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the Taiwanese student accused of plotting a massacre at his school in Pennsylvania is unlikely to return home to Taiwan soon, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported Wednesday.

An Tso “Edward” Sun (孫安佐), the son of celebrities Di Ying (狄鶯) and Sun Peng (孫鵬), was detained in late March after a fellow student reported a threat he made of planning a mass shooting at his school on May 1. Subsequent searches turned up 1,600 rounds of ammunition and a handgun he built himself, according to police statements.

At a court hearing on April 25, it was reported that Sun’s attorney had advised him to plead guilty to a charge of making a “terroristic threat” in return for prosecutors dropping a charge of possessing “instruments of crime.”

A second hearing was expected on May 23, but the Delaware County District Court web site apparently described the case as “closed” Wednesday.

However, the Apple Daily later reported that it was only the preparatory phase of the court proceedings that had been wrapped up, with the court case itself still to begin on May 23. An appeal to post bail for Sun had been rejected by the court, the paper added.