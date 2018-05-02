Molex Presents Heilind Electronics with 2017 Molex Distributor of the Year Award

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Heilind Electronics Inc. has been awarded the “2017 Molex Distributor of the Year Award” from Molex, a globally recognized provider of electronic solutions in a wide range of industries.

The 2017 Molex Distributor of the Year award recognizes Heilind as a valuable partner with excellence in demonstrating sales achievements with operational management. Heilind Electronics brings the technology solutions of Molex to a broad range of markets during the past years. By making breakthrough in the business model and service innovation, Heilind expanded its offering to provide value added service. The award honors Heilind’s leading performance in the industry and emphasizes its achievement and success.

Aldo Lopez, President of Molex Global Sales & Marketing, Fred Bell, VP of Molex Global Distribution and David Ho, VP of Molex APS Sales & Marketing presented the “2017 Molex Distributor of the Year” award to Heilind Electronics for their achievements in the previous year. They recognized that Heilind has demonstrated a strong commitment to expanding the relationship between two companies over the past years.

Responding to the award, Martin Kent, President of Asia Pacific and Europe, said: “This award signifies the consistency of our partnership with Molex, with favorable communication and collaboration at the executive and field levels. Receiving the Molex Distributor of the Year award is truly an honor.” Alan Chuah commented: “I will like to thank Molex for this honorable recognition. Molex is a strategic supplier of ours and we are very proud to be their preferred channel partner. We look forward to more synergy in our strategic partnership with Molex.”

Heilind is authorized to distribute inventory for more than 100 world-leading manufacturers and support both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific ( http://www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”.

About Molex:

Molex is the world's leading supplier of electronic connection devices and is committed to designing and developing innovative solutions for various important products related to daily life. The company has the largest number of product portfolios in the world, with more than 100,000 products, including everything from electrical appliances and fiber optic solutions to switches and application tools. Molex serves customers in a variety of industries, including telecommunications, data communications, computer/peripheral equipment, automotive, building wiring, industrial, consumer, medical, and military markets. The company has the highest level of research investment in the industry. The company continues to introduce innovative products and solutions in areas such as high-speed signal integrity, miniaturization, high-power transmission, optical signal transmission, and sealed connection to harsh environments. For more information, visit WWW.MOLEX.COM.

